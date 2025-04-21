New Heights of Connectivity: 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Makes History with MUOS-Enabled Operations

Photo By Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV | A team assigned to 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV | A team assigned to 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, coordinates simulated indirect fire support during a Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) exercise at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 31, 2025. The training scenario involved a notional crash site in a simulated contested environment and tested the team's ability to communicate effectively and provide fire support while recovering a disabled aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – In a groundbreaking achievement the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has become the first unit to successfully use the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) function of the Army/Navy Portable Radio Communications (AN/PRC) 158 and 162 radios for conventional rotary wing operations. The trailblazing accomplishment occurred as the brigade continued its mission of providing support to ground forces, April 9, 2025.



The MUOS function, of the AN/PRC-158 and 162 radios, operates by transmitting ultra-high frequency radio waves through a constellation of satellites to create a steady communications network. MUOS is a component of a bigger Integrated Tactical Network (ITN).



According to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Network, ITN is an older concept that combines commercial and military communications equipment to allow troops to talk in areas of limited bandwidth.



“MUOS provides us another mean of reliable communications,” said Sgt. Malachi Manis, a signal support system specialist. “It differs from older Tactical Satellite systems because there is less static interference. I take pride in the fact that I was a part of the team that brought the capability to Army aviation.”



The MUOS capability has been critical to have onboard aircraft to ensure connectivity. The structured use of ITN systems affords air commanders the opportunity to get a quicker analysis of missions as they occur and the ability to share information with air crews instantaneously.



“The ability to access MUOS through the AN/PRC-162 has enabled our widely dispersed units to funnel pertinent information back to the headquarters in a timely manner. Timely and accurate information is key to maintaining a common operating picture the commander requires to make informed decisions,” said Maj. Rodney Lee, the 101st CAB signal officer. “This capability is not going away and will continue to help future units.”



The use of MUOS is the latest example of the brigade being the first to transform its capabilities to stay ahead of adversarial threats regionally and globally.



Over the past year, the unit has continued to embrace opportunities for innovation, conducted multiple large-scale, long range air assaults (L2A2) and announced plans to stand up 7-101 Heavy Lift Battalion, a new battalion of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters.



“We continue to push the boundaries of innovation and operational excellence. The integration of MUOS capabilities is a testament to our brigade's commitment to staying ahead of our ever-evolving adversaries. We will fight tomorrow’s fight today, by leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure our Soldiers are equipped to dominate the battlefield of the future and protect our nation's interests,” said Col. Tyler Partridge, the commander of the 101st CAB.



The brigade looks to remain at the forefront of change and positions itself to be the model of bold aviation initiatives as the Army begins to test its concept for Future Vertical Lift.