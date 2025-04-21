Want To Learn About TRICARE For Life? Check Out This Handbook

Courtesy Photo | Wondering what the transition to TFL will be like? The first thing you should know is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wondering what the transition to TFL will be like? The first thing you should know is that if you’re TRICARE-eligible and have Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B, your transition to TFL is automatic. As you make the transition, the handbook can help ease the way. see less | View Image Page

You may be approaching age 65, or you may have a disability or a medical condition that makes you eligible for Medicare and TRICARE For Life before you turn age 65. In either case, you’ll benefit from checking out the TRICARE For Life Handbook.

“The TRICARE For Life Handbook is your go-to resource for all things related to the Medicare and TRICARE,” said Robert Agnello, team lead, beneficiary web and publications, for the Defense Health Agency. “The handbook is your guide to understanding your TFL coverage.”



Here’s a closer look at what the handbook highlights.



Understanding how TFL works

Wondering what the transition to TFL will be like? The first thing you should know is that if you’re TRICARE-eligible and have Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B, your transition to TFL is automatic. You don’t need to enroll.



As you make the transition, the handbook can help ease the way. The sections take you through:

• Medicare and TRICARE eligibility

• How Medicare and TFL work together

• What services are covered

• How to get care where you live and when you travel



You’ll learn how TFL works with other health insurance. The handbook also describes your dental and vision coverage options. This includes coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program.



Remember, you have TFL when you’re TRICARE-eligible and have premium-free Medicare Part A (hospitalization insurance) and Medicare Part B (medical insurance, which has a monthly premium), regardless of age or where you live.



Be sure to check the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System to verify that all your information is up to date.



Knowing your pharmacy coverage options

Pharmacy coverage is a priority. TFL offers the same comprehensive prescription drug coverage as other TRICARE health plans, as well as the same convenient options for filling your prescriptions. You can get your prescriptions through:

• Military pharmacies

• TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery

• TRICARE retail network pharmacies

• Non-network pharmacies

Note: You don’t need a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to keep your TRICARE prescription drug coverage. With Medicare Part D, you may also pay a monthly premium, and you’ll need to follow the plan’s rules for filling prescriptions.



Learning how to get the most from Medicare and TFL

Anytime you change health plans, there’s a learning curve. With TFL, you may wonder how to:

• Find a provider

• Ensure you won’t have any out-of-pocket costs for a service

• Get care if you travel or live overseas

• Obtain a pre-authorization or referral for care

• File claims, an appeal, or a grievance

• Know the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage

• Get more information

The TRICARE For Life Handbook explains all this and more.



In addition to finding the TRICARE For Life Handbook online, did you know you can also order a printed copy? To order, contact WPS Military and Veterans Health, the TFL contractor, at 866-773-0404.



Interested in other resources? You may want to browse other TRICARE publications like the TRICARE and Medicare Turning Age 65 Brochure and the TRICARE and Medicare Under Age 65 Brochure. Check out TRICARE Publications for more resources on specific plans and benefits.