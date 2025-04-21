102nd Intelligence Wing Airman competes in Best Warrior Competition

CAMP EDWARDS, Mass. – Staff Sgt. Kevin Thach represented the Air National Guard in the Massachusetts National Guard 2025 Best Warrior Competition on Camp Edwards, Massachusetts, April 9-11, 2025, competing alongside non-commissioned officers from the Army National Guard, Kenya Defence Forces and Irish Defence Forces. The event served as a powerful reminder that the strength of our military lies in our shared purpose, forged through teamwork, resilience and a collective commitment to mission success.



“To compete among the best brings the best out of you,” said Thach. “It was an honor and a privilege to participate and see to the end of the competition. In the spirit of competition, we were able to enjoy camaraderie that extended beyond just our own branch – connecting with our brothers and sisters from the U.S. Army and international forces."



Over the course of an intense three-day competition, service members were pushed to their limits – physically and mentally. Thach faced a variety of tactical and technical challenges, including weapons qualification and assembly, land navigation and tactical combat casualty care. Competitors were also required to demonstrate excellence in the Army Combat Fitness Test and complete a demanding 12-mile foot march in under three hours.



The competition is designed to recognize service members who embody the Warrior Ethos and demonstrate unwavering commitment to excellence. It reinforces that military standards will be high, uncompromising and clear. As a member of the 102nd Communications Flight, Thach was the only Airman from the 102nd Intelligence Wing to complete the rigorous challenge. Over three days, he not only pushed his physical and mental limits but also gained meaningful experience working alongside the Army National Guard and international partners from the Kenya Defence Forces and Irish Defence Forces.

