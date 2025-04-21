AEDC commander declares April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with complex-wide proclamation

Photo By Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh | Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander Col. Grant Mizell, center, is joined...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh | Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander Col. Grant Mizell, center, is joined by AEDC leadership and the heads of the Integrated Prevention and Response and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response offices at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., as he records a message for members of the AEDC workforce following the March 28, 2025, signing of a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month across AEDC. In his message, Mizell urged members of Team AEDC to stand with sexual assault survivors and challenge a culture that has allowed sexual violence to exist. Pictured with Mizell, from left, are Integrated Prevention and Response Director Lee Smith, AEDC Deputy Director Kevin Muckerheide, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Gary Johnson and AEDC Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Cirricione. Arnold AFB is the headquarters of AEDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership have once again made clear that units across the organization will foster a culture of education, prevention and support for sexual assault survivors.

This message was reinforced with the signing of a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at AEDC.

AEDC Commander Col. Grant Mizell signed the proclamation in his conference room at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC, on March 28, just days before SAAPM is observed nationally.

“All of us are committed to ensuring our teammates are protected from the physical and psychological trauma of sexual assault,” Mizell said. “Our force is ready to fly, flight and win when we have cohesion and trust in our formation. “Sexual assault not only harms the victim and their friends and family but undermines our entire force, sapping our service’s resiliency and lethality. I stand with every Airman as we recommit to our values of integrity, service and excellence – values that do not tolerate abusive behavior in our ranks.”

The commander was joined by AEDC Deputy Director Kevin Muckerheide, AEDC Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Cirricione, Integrated Prevention and Response Director Lee Smith, and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Gary Johnson.

The proclamation reads as follows:

“Whereas, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every person in every community. Sexual assault is a pervasive issue that affects individuals of all ages, races, and backgrounds, causing long-term physical, emotional, and psychological harm; and

“Whereas, in our units, workplaces, and our communities there are survivors of sexual assault. There are those who face the challenges of being victimized and have had to live the reality and endure the impacts that affect them daily. Team Arnold will care, believe, support and affirm them while making eliminating sexual assault part of our mission; and

“Whereas, all must engage in prevention, education, and awareness to reducing the occurrence of sexual violence, empowering individuals to recognize and challenge harmful behaviors, and fostering a culture of consent and respect; and

“Whereas, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and communities at Arnold AFB to join together in raising awareness, advocating for survivors, and committing to ending sexual violence in all forms. Working together, we will support survivors, hold perpetrators accountable, and create a culture in which all individuals feel safe and respected.

“Now, therefore, I, Col. Grant Mizell, Commander Arnold AFB, Arnold AFB Leaders do hereby proclaim April 2025 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and encourage all service members, DOD civilians, and contract personnel to Step Forward, Prevent, Report, and Advocate, so Team Arnold can Fly High together.”

In line with the stand up of the Arnold AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office in early 2024, this marked the second consecutive year the AEDC commander has signed a SAAPM proclamation for the complex.

Department of Defense civilian and military communities across the U.S. have for a number of years recognized SAAPM each April.

As referenced in the proclamation, the ongoing theme of the DOD SAAPM campaign is “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” In a message to Team AEDC recorded following the proclamation signing, Mizell said SAAPM is a time for everyone to “amplify their voices,” stand with survivors and challenge a culture that has allowed sexual violence to exist.

“So many of our Airmen, colleagues and military community carry the long-term physical and psychological scars of sexual abuse,” Mizell said. “The Air Force is united in respecting and supporting victims and defending the universal human right of freedom from sexual assault.”

Johnson also signed his name to the proclamation recognizing April as SAAPM at Arnold.

“It is great to have the active support of our senior leadership,” Johnson said. “Creating a culture starts with having leadership that sets the example and the expectations - the example of treating people fairly and respecting others to the expectation that we take care of each other. Our leadership is dedicated to supporting sexual assault survivors by providing the resources and tools needed for recovery and holding those who choose to mistreat them accountable. The SAPR program has come a long way, and we still have work to do.”

The Arnold AFB SAPR office has events planned throughout the month of April on base to bring attention to SAAPM. These include “Teal Tuesdays” in which members of Team AEDC are encouraged to wear teal each Tuesday in April to show support for sexual assault awareness and prevention. There will also be “Teal Talks” scheduled throughout the month, which will include speakers presenting different topics such as “How to talk to and support a survivor.” Displays will also be set up around the installation, and other events are scheduled on base throughout the month.

However, Mizell underscored that the calls to actions stressed during SAAPM should not end once the calendar turns to May.

“Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month does not end when April ends and neither does our leadership’s support for you,” he said. “Above all, Airmen are trained to protect and look out for each other. We need to preserve the ethos, mission and reputation of the United States Air Force. We must hold abusers accountable and protect victims.”

The Arnold AFB SAPR office can be reached at 931-454-4272 during the normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sexual Assault Victim Advocates with the office may be reached any time via the SAPR 24/7 Helpline at 931-581-7494.

Those needing assistance may also contact the DOD Safe Helpline at 1-877-995-5247.