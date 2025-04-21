Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group opens War Room

Photo By Cpl. Alexis French | A U.S. Marine with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group attends the opening of the MCCYWG...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alexis French | A U.S. Marine with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group attends the opening of the MCCYWG War Room at an undisclosed location, March 27, 2025. The war room enables Cyber Protection Team functions at distance and integrates tactical capabilities such as the Analytical Support Cell, Split Based Operations, Analytical Scheme of Maneuver, and Battle Update Briefs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis French) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — The Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group (MCCYWG) officially opened its new War Room on March 27, 2025, marking a significant step forward in the Marine Corps' efforts to enhance its cyber defense capabilities. The facility is designed to support the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Battalion (MCCOB) and its Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs), providing centralized command and control (C2) to streamline operations and improve response capabilities.



The War Room aims to address the need for more agile and responsive cyber operations. Previously, CPTs focused on conducting on-site operations, which limited their ability to support external organizations. The new facility integrates critical capabilities which will improve collaboration and communication across teams, making cyber operations more effective and efficient.



“It’s all about war fighting,” said Col. Jamel Neville, commanding officer of MCCWG. “The War Room enables our Marines and civilians to be ready for responding to threats with speed and agility.”



A key feature of the War Room is its ability to provide enhanced analytical support from the rear, giving CPTs a deeper understanding of the cyber battlespace. This real-time access to advanced analytics allows teams to proactively identify and counter threats, significantly boosting their operational effectiveness.



The development of the War Room followed the Department of Defense's Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, Facilities, and Policy (DOTMLPF-P) framework. This approach helped the Marine Corps identify capability gaps and engineer a tailored solution to meet the specific needs of the CPTs. Notably, this enhanced capability was achieved at a reduced cost, showcasing efficient resource allocation.



“In true Marine Corps fashion, we are doing more with less,” said Brittany Callaway, a communications officer with MCCYWG. “By repurposing equipment we were able start executing today while we wait to move into a new building.”



In addition, the War Room features an operational network designed to facilitate seamless communication and data sharing between CPTs and supporting elements. This convergence allows for quicker dissemination of information and more coordinated responses to emerging cyber threats.



The MCCYWG War Room isn’t operating in isolation; it’s a vital node within a larger, interconnected cyber defense architecture. Directly linked to Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), the facility extends the command’s reach and enhances its ability to execute its mission of defending Marine Corps networks and supporting combatant commanders. Furthermore, the War Room’s capabilities are designed to integrate seamlessly with U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), providing a forward-deployed element capable of contributing to national-level cyber defense and offensive operations. This connectivity ensures that insights gained by MCCYWG CPTs are rapidly shared with broader DoD cyber forces, fostering a unified and proactive defense posture.



This synergistic relationship is critical to national security. By providing a dedicated, agile hub for cyber operations, the War Room empowers MARFORCYBER to effectively allocate resources and respond to threats, while simultaneously feeding valuable intelligence and operational capabilities to USCYBERCOM. This tiered approach – from localized defense to national-level response – creates a resilient cyber ecosystem capable of countering a wide range of adversaries. The War Room’s enhanced analytical capabilities and streamlined communication protocols not only bolster the Marine Corps’ cyber readiness but also contribute directly to the protection of critical infrastructure, the defense of national interests, and the maintenance of a stable cyber domain.



The establishment of the War Room reflects the Marine Corps’ commitment to modernizing its cyber capabilities. By providing a centralized facility with advanced analytical support and integrated networks, it enables CPTs to operate with increased speed, lethality, and precision in the rapidly evolving cyber domain. This initiative strengthens the Marine Corps' readiness to defend the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) while contributing to broader national defense efforts worldwide.