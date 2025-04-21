Combined Strength and Shared Commitment: MRF-D 25.3 concludes MAREX 25

Photo By Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa | U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa | U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members disembark a Philippine Naval vessel during an amphibious assault demonstration as part of Marine Exercise 2025 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines, April 9, 2025. MAREX 2025 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Philippine Marine Corps designed to further enhance relationships, interoperability, and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) see less | View Image Page

CAMP IRANUM, Mindanao, Philippines – U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, concluded a two-week bilateral exercise alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during Marine Exercise (MAREX) 25, held from March 31 to April 11 in Mindanao.



Designed to enhance interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Philippine forces, MAREX 25 brought together Marines and their AFP partners for a robust schedule of training that combined tactical proficiency with community engagement.



The exercise began with a formal opening ceremony, attended by Brig. Gen. Romulo D. Quemado II, commanding officer of 1st Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), underscoring the long-standing alliance between the United States and the Philippines. Once the ceremony concluded, both sides launched into a series of subject matter expert exchanges covering a wide array of military topics including communications, logistics, jungle patrolling and tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), gaining valuable real time insights from each other’s experiences.



“MAREX 2025 has strengthened the relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps and Philippine Marine Corps through mutual respect and cooperation,” said 1st Lt. Jaxyl Deduque, officer in charge of the 71st Armor Company, 1st Marine Brigade, PMC. “It creates opportunities for face-to-face interaction which deepens the understanding and strengthens the comradery, while improving the skill and knowledge of everyone.”



After exchanging ideas and best practices, U.S. and PMC forces conducted a joint combat marksmanship package, designed to build small arms individual competency and sharpen bilateral capability in a realistic training environment. Over the course of three days, the Marines and their Philippine counterparts conducted a series of drills where they engaged and closed with targets from various distances. The training continued into the night, adding another layer of difficulty and reinforced the importance of communication and muscle memory in low visibility environments.



MAREX 25 culminated in an integrated amphibious operation, meticulously planned and rehearsed by all exercise participants. The operation combined everything MRF-D and PMC forces had practiced and learned from each other leading to a combat credible combined force demonstrating proficiency in littoral maneuver. While the final event was underway, Marines with Echo Company were connecting with the Mindanao community during a cultural site visit and at a local school. The ability of Echo Company leadership to decentralize command and control allowed the Marines to take a balanced approach to MAREX 25, one that increased combined readiness but also strengthened relationships with the people of Mindanao through many opportunities to talk about what matters within the community.



“This training proved we’re ready to work together and respond quickly, whether it’s in a crisis or a planned operation,” said Capt. Carter Collins, company commander of Echo Company. “We showed we can operate with our Philippine partners in challenging terrain and still stay focused on the people we’re here to support.”



As the closing ceremony concluded in Mindanao, both nations left with a shared understanding of the impact that small unit leaders can have on large-scale operations. Through meaningful dialogue, realistic training and community engagement, the MRF-D 25.3 MAGTF and Philippine forces strengthened their relationship even further and continue to advance a peaceful, secure and stabile Indo-Pacific region.