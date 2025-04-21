USS America Earns Fifth Consecutive Battle Effectiveness Award

Photo By Seaman Kenneth Melseth | 250414-N-TW227-1007 SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Kenneth Melseth | 250414-N-TW227-1007 SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of USS America (LHA 6), right, poses for a photo alongside Capt. Patrick German, Commodore Amphibious Squadron 11 (CPR 11), left, with the battle efficiency award for the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the ship’s hangar bay, April 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan – Sailors and Marines assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) received the 2024 Battle Effectiveness Award, for fiscal year 2024, marking the fifth consecutive year the ship has earned this prestigious recognition.



The Battle "E" is presented annually to ships that demonstrate excellence in maritime warfare, engineering, survivability, command and control, safety, and logistics. America’s consistent achievement reflects the unwavering dedication and professionalism of its Sailors and Marines.



“This fifth consecutive Battle “E” isn't just an award; it's a testament to the exceptional dedication and warfighting readiness of every Sailor and Marine aboard. I am exceedingly proud of this crew,” said Commodore German. “Their dedication, resilience, and pride create a culture of unwavering commitment, ensuring this ship remains a potent force prepared for any challenge.”



USS America earned the Battle “E” Award every year she was forward-deployed to U.S. Naval Forces in Japan. Having earned its fifth consecutive award, the ship proudly displays a newly painted golden “E” with a silver star above it overlooking the flight deck. This symbol of excellence is further recognized by the hoisting of the Special Battle “E” Award pennant, signifying the ship's sustained superior performance.



The Battle Effectiveness Award recognizes USS America’s sustained warfighting readiness, mission accomplishments, ability to innovate, and resiliency in executing the ship’s schedule throughout the year.



"Earning the Battle “E” for five consecutive years demonstrates the exceptional teamwork and unwavering dedication of the entire USS America team,” said Captain Rule, USS America’s commanding officer. “From the engine room to the flight deck, and everywhere in between, every Sailor and Marine plays a vital role in our mission success, and this award recognizes their collective effort. Keeping the main thing the main thing is paramount, and this crew's dedication to warfighting readiness makes me immensely proud."



Throughout 2024, America successfully completed numerous operations, demonstrating its ability to project power and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. USS America played a vital role in strengthening partnerships with allies and partners in the region.



USS America, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, serves as the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group, commanded by Amphibious Squadron 11. The ship is a critical component of the U.S. 7th Fleet, providing a flexible and ready force capable of responding to a wide range of contingencies.



Amphibious Squadron 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare for the America Amphibious Ready Group, consisting of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS San Diego (LPD 22) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47).