Inaugural Nuclear Weapon Effects Course-Korea

Camp Humphreys, South Korea – On behalf of United States Forces Korea, the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Agency, for the first time in South Korea, conducted a training course devoted to academics specifically for the Republic of Korea military. This training took place at the ROK Strategic Command facility in Seoul, April 15-16, 2025.



For this training there were six staff members from ROK Strategic Command, two from the ROK Ministry of Defense, and five from Combined Forces Command, with two instructors from the USANCA Nuclear Employment Advisory Team.



This provision of Nuclear Weapon Effects Course – Korea highlights the vital role ROK forces play in advancing conventional-nuclear integration within the ROK-U.S. Alliance. Through a robust curriculum, the NWECK course equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to operate effectively in and through a nuclear environment, thereby strengthening deterrence against nuclear-armed adversaries.



The training content is also directly applicable to Alliance tabletop exercises and wargames focused on conventional-nuclear integration, and enhancing the combined joint force's strategic understanding.

Date Taken: 04.16.2025 Date Posted: 04.22.2025 Location: KR