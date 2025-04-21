Houston, Texas Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) While Conducting Operations in the Indian Ocean

(April 7, 2025) - A Houston, Texas, native and graduate from Dobie High School joined the United States Navy in 2019 and is now serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).



Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Mora is now forward-deployed aboard Ralph Johnson to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



With having a daughter in high school and having barely graduated himself, Mora sought a brighter future.



“I was working a minimum wage job and I wanted a way to provide more for my daughter,” said Mora.



Mora was working on figuring out how to support his new baby when his uncle started pushing him to make his dreams a reality.



“The Navy had always been on my mind, but I had never pushed for it. My uncle had been in the Navy and is the one that pushed me toward it more. He’s why I joined actually.”



Mora knew he didn’t want a job that would have him sitting behind a desk most days so after talking to his recruiter and with his uncle’s guidance he headed to a military entrance processing station (MEPS) to sign a contract for boatswain’s mate (BM).



“When I went to go sign a contract, boatswain’s mate wasn’t available,” said Mora. “I sent an email to my uncle of all of the jobs available and he recommended I choose gunner’s mate (GM).”



Once he had chosen his job, Mora quickly shipped off to boot camp.



“The process was extremely fast, and not difficult at all. From going to the recruiter’s office to MEPS to boot camp all took less than a month,” said Mora.



After graduating from boot camp, Mora was sent across the street to learn his rate.



“School wasn’t overly difficult,” Mora explained. “The classes covered maintenance basics, assembling and disassembling weapons, and even included M4 shooting practice using an air simulator.”



Although it wasn’t his first choice of a job, Mora said he has grown to love his job as a GM.



“The best thing about being a GM is the camaraderie,” said Mora. “You get to work with other GMs and I love that there is always something more to learn and grow in.”



Mora has taken every chance he’s been given to learn new things, and recently got to showcase those skills when he supported ammunition onload as the only certified pallet jack operator on the ship.



“Based on how inclined the fo’c’sle is, whenever the crane drops 5-inch pallets on the fo’c’sle, they are basically stuck there,” explained Mora. “As the pallet jack operator, I operate the electric pallet truck that moves the ammunition.”



Mora was recently recognized for his contributions to the ship when he won a ship-wide excellence award called “Warrior of the Week.”



“I was surprised,” Mora said. “I was just doing my job and doing what needed to be done for the mission. I am glad that the commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief chose to recognize me though.”



Mora also had some advice for anyone looking to join the Navy.



“The Navy is great because it gives you the opportunity to have new experiences, and visit new places, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t enjoy your job,” said Mora. “Make sure before you join you research the rates you want and see if it will help you progress in your life. Every rate is great for someone, just make sure you choose the one that is best for you.”



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

