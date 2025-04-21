NTAG Miami Engages Nova Students with Hands-On Navy Experience

Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami support the Navy’s Strike Group experience during a visit to Nova High School, in Davie, Fla., April 21, 2025.



The U.S. Navy's "Strike Group" is a cutting-edge, multi-scenario, mobile mixed-reality experience that provides users with a hands-on look into the technology and teamwork that are central to every role in the Navy. The experience was designed to showcase the breadth and depth of Navy STEM careers, from nuclear engineering and aviation to special warfare and medicine.



“I think the Strike Group is a great asset,” said retired Chief Warrant Officer Five John Salgado, senior military science instructor, Nova High School. “It’s a great tool to show the kids the different missions that the Navy has and some of the jobs like those on the aircraft carriers.”



Salgado highlighted the value of Strike Group, noting that it offers students an interactive experience with the concepts. While these ideas can be taught in the classroom, he explained that engaging with them directly significantly enhances students' understanding of how the Navy operates.



Nova High School students had the chance to compete in a pull-up challenge, maneuver an F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jet, and explore various Navy occupational communities and global missions.



“It was really cool,” said Brandon Wesley, a student in Nova’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. “My favorite part was the virtual reality, especially the helicopter part. You work with your team to prepare to take off from the ship while on a deployment.”



Recruiters were on hand to answer questions and provide information for students like Brandon, who are considering a career in the Navy.



Since the beginning of 2024, Strike Group has visited Palm Beach Gardens High School, Boca Raton High School, and Treasure Coast High School, all located in NTAG Miami’s area of responsibility. The visit to Nova High School is a precursor to Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale with more than 100 events happening throughout Broward County, from April 22-30, 2025.



NTAG Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Sailors from NTAG Miami will also be at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale to share information about Navy career paths and answer any questions you may have about the qualifications and steps to enlist.



Information and registration for all Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale events open to the public can be found at www.browardnavydaysinc.org.



Want to see Strike Group for yourself or check out what your Navy career choice might be? Contact us today – start by finding the nearest recruiter at www.navy.com.

