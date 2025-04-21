CAT Palau Mentorship Program Empowers Palauans with In-Demand Trade Skills

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo | 250409-N-OE155-1001 AIRAI, Palau (April 9, 2025) Builder 1st Class Stormie Schauer,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo | 250409-N-OE155-1001 AIRAI, Palau (April 9, 2025) Builder 1st Class Stormie Schauer, top, and Builder 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo, bottom left, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, works alongside apprentices to create storage shelves on Camp Katuu in Airai, Palau, April 9, 2025. CAT Palau is an integral part of the 30th Naval Mobile Construction mission and the U.S mission in the Pacific to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through agreements made in the Compact of Free Association between two nations. The CAT consists of Army, Navy, Air Force construction engineers who perform six month rotational deployments to Palau to support the local community with engineering projects. Originally and strictly a Navy effort, CAT’s have been present in Palau since 1970 (U.S Navy Photo by Builder 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo) see less | View Image Page

KOROR, PALAU — A long-standing partnership between the U.S. Armed Forces’ Civic Action Team (CAT), currently manned by Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, and Palau is providing life-changing opportunities for Palauans through a mentorship and apprenticeship program aimed at building employable skills in construction trades.



The program, which has been running for nearly two decades, is mentoring local apprentices in areas like welding, carpentry and heavy equipment operation.



One of the program’s current apprentices, William Lewis, is training in welding under Steelworker 1st Class Darryl Dykstra, a member of the CAT. For Lewis, the program offers more than just technical training—it’s a pathway to a better future.



“I get to learn new stuff and get certified,” said Lewis. “It’ll be way easier going back to the States to look for a job because I get certified from this program.”



Though Lewis ultimately hopes to pursue heavy equipment operation, he sees welding as a valuable step along the way. He expressed deep gratitude for being accepted into the program, noting that he learns something new every day and appreciates the structure and sense of responsibility it brings. Among the skills he’s gained are improved communication, adherence to safety protocols, and greater accountability.



The program is coordinated in partnership with the Palau Community Action Agency, which handles the application process. Once applicants are screened, interviews are conducted by the Assistant Officer in Charge (AOIC) and the Project Manager, mirroring a typical job interview.



According to Chief Builder Aaron Liles, the AOIC for CAT Palau, up to ten apprentices are trained at a time. The ultimate goal is to equip Palauan participants with nationally recognized certifications in construction trades, enabling them to secure employment both locally and internationally.



“This gives Palauans, upon completion, the opportunity for job growth here in Palau and also in many other countries around the world—including the U.S.—with a certificate as a tradesman,” Liles explained.



For people like Lewis, the program is more than just a stepping stone—it’s a bridge to a future filled with possibility, skill, and independence.