NMCSD Executive Officer Honored with 2025 ACHE Navy Regent Senior-Level Career Healthcare Executive Award

Photo By Marcelo Calero | 250408-N-WJ173-1005 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Apr. 21, 2025) – Capt. Marcy Morlock,...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | 250408-N-WJ173-1005 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Apr. 21, 2025) – Capt. Marcy Morlock, Executive Officer of Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), proudly holds the 2025 American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Navy Regent Senior-Level Career Healthcare Executive Award presented during the ACHE Congress on Healthcare Leadership, Mar. 26, 2025. The award recognizes Morlock’s exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing military healthcare and developing future healthcare leaders across the Navy Medicine enterprise. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (March 26, 2025) – Capt. Marcy Morlock, Executive Officer of Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), was honored with the 2025 American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Navy Regent Senior-Level Career Healthcare Executive Award during the ACHE Congress on Healthcare Leadership in Chicago, Ill., Mar. 26.



This prestigious award recognizes senior healthcare executives (O-5 and above) who demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to improving healthcare delivery within the Navy Medicine enterprise and beyond. The award highlights Capt. Morlock’s distinguished contributions in leadership, mentorship, and advancing the healthcare profession across both military and civilian sectors.



As a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), Morlock has exemplified excellence in executive leadership, contributing significantly to professional development within Navy Medicine, engaging in community initiatives, and supporting civilian healthcare partnerships.



“Capt. Morlock’s impact on our command, our people, and the broader military healthcare system has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of Naval Medical Center San Diego. “Her vision, mentorship, and relentless pursuit of excellence make her an invaluable leader and a role model for healthcare professionals at every level.”



Throughout her career, Morlock has consistently led with a patient-first mindset while also prioritizing the professional development of junior officers and enlisted Sailors. Her leadership has directly contributed to enhanced operational readiness, more efficient healthcare delivery models, and improved experiences for both patients and staff.



“I am deeply honored by this recognition from ACHE and LEAPS [Lewis E. Angelo Professional Symposium]” said Morlock. “This award reflects not just my journey, but the hard work and dedication of the incredible teams I’ve had the privilege to lead and serve alongside. I remain committed to building a future in Navy Medicine that is innovative, inclusive, and anchored in excellence and committed to health.”



The ACHE Navy Regent Awards—which include categories for Senior-Level, Early Career, and Enlisted Healthcare Executives—are presented annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in healthcare management and leadership. The awards celebrate those who go above and beyond the call of duty to create lasting, positive impacts across Navy Medicine.



The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.