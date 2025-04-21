Navy obstetrician-gynecologist awarded for advancing excellence in military medicine

Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Holly Berkley, an obstetrician-gynecologist at NMRTC Twentynine Palms, was...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Holly Berkley, an obstetrician-gynecologist at NMRTC Twentynine Palms, was named the U.S. Navy’s Junior Winner of the Award for the Advancement of Women Physicians in Military Medicine for her exceptional leadership, advocacy, and mentorship. Inspired by her early public health experiences and shaped by her time at Uniformed Services University, Berkley has built a career rooted in service, education, and global health initiatives. She has made lasting impacts at remote duty stations like Guam and Twentynine Palms by expanding access to women’s healthcare and training medical teams. From co-founding a medical education course at USU to her leadership within the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Berkley continues to champion excellence in military medicine while mentoring the next generation of Navy physicians U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Lt. Cmdr. Holly Berkley, a Navy obstetrician-gynecologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, has been named the U.S. Navy’s Junior Winner of the Award for the Advancement of Women Physicians in Military Medicine, a national-level recognition honoring her years of leadership, advocacy, and commitment to mentorship in the military medical field.



“It is an honor to be selected as the U.S. Navy Junior Winner,” said Berkley. “Those who have received this award before me — and those recognized across the other services—are incredible physicians and leaders. To be counted among them is quite the compliment.”



While she has grandparents that served, the Great Falls, Virginia native’s journey into military medicine was not primarily rooted in a family tradition of service but rather inspired by a pivotal experience in public health. While interning at the Department of Health and Human Services in 2011, she worked in the emergency preparedness and response department focusing on the impact of behavioral health. There, she encountered civilians, public health service officers, and military members working side by side — an experience that sparked her interest in Uniformed Services University (USU), where she later graduated from medical school in 2018.



For Berkley, serving in the Navy has been about far more than just medicine — it’s been about people, purpose, and connection.



“It has been an honor to serve in the Navy because of the people I get to work with and the population whom I get to serve,” she said. “I would absolutely say I’ve built strong camaraderie with other Sailors. The unique thing about the military is that you have an opportunity every year and every tour to build new, long-lasting relationships.”



That sense of connection began early in Berkley’s Navy career, while she was still a medical student.



“This started for me at USU, where I formed friendships that remain my closest relationships to this day,” she said. “Beyond anywhere I’ve worked in the military, USU valued hard work, innovation, and passion. The school stood out to me among others I interviewed at because of the camaraderie students had — while at civilian medical schools your classmates are also your competitors, at USU your classmates will be your colleagues for the next 10+ years.”



Some of her most memorable Navy experiences came from working alongside partner nations and participating in global health initiatives.



“At USU, I traveled to Tanzania and worked with a USAID team, studied in India through the Tropical Medicine Scholarship Program, and hosted Israeli soldiers during our large mass casualty training,” she recalled. “I later went on to visit these service members in Tel Aviv, Israel, due to the friendships we had made.”



Her time at smaller, more remote duty stations also left a lasting impact due to the tight-knit community.



“My time in Guam stands out because of the relationships I made with my Navy colleagues at the small remote hospital,” she said. “I also developed close ties with local Guamanians who I got to know through tennis, kiteboarding, and patient care. That kind of camaraderie is one of the best parts of Navy service — you form these lifelong bonds through shared experiences, wherever you go.”



Throughout her career, Berkley focused on improving access to care at remote duty stations, including Guam and Twentynine Palms. She noted that limited resources and changing priorities can make it difficult to maintain consistent female-related health care across military treatment facilities.



“I’ve worked to overcome this by continuing to advocate for women’s health care with leadership, increasing training of our team members such as corpsmen and RNs to expand the care we can provide with less resources, and keeping the goal of excellent patient care at the center of the mission,” she added.



Berkley has led a career marked by both operational service and academic innovation. One of her earliest and most enduring contributions was co-founding the Medical Education Course at USU with her classmate, Lt. Cmdr. Morgan Harvey. The course, which remains active today, is designed to teach fourth-year medical students how to teach — filling a critical gap in medical training.



“This experience emphasized to me that we can multiply our impact through education and training, and this is a key way to lift up future physicians,” she said.



Berkley has also played a major role in the Armed Forces District (AFD) of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), serving as both Navy and District Junior Fellow vice chair and later chair. These leadership positions allowed her to organize mentorship and professional development events at national conferences, including simulation festivals and competitive academic forums that spotlight junior physicians.



“I also overhauled the selection process for awards and travel funds for junior fellows and medical students, increasing access to career-advancing events like the Annual District Meeting of the AFD of ACOG and the Annual National ACOG Meeting,” Berkley said. “My involvement in ACOG has enabled me to work with counterparts outside of the military to promote the excellent work being done for women’s health in the military on a national level.”



For those interested in military medicine or women’s health, Berkley offers simple but meaningful advice.



“Join us! It’s an incredibly rewarding field, and there’s so much work to be done. You don’t have to be an OB/GYN to make a difference — every specialty can play a role in improving care for women.”



She also credits practical organization with helping her balance patient care and military obligations. “Lots of calendar reminders!” she laughed.



When it comes to leadership, Berkley says the key is listening and being transparent.



“Leadership is something that I am constantly thinking about and working on,” she explained. “I don’t think learning how to lead ever stops; it should be life-long. Thus far, I think what has helped me be successful is active listening to the needs of my Sailors and teammates and transparency when communicating decisions.”



Berkley has also drawn inspiration from leaders who model excellence and mentorship. One such leader is Capt. William Leininger, whom she described as someone “who always finds a way to turn anxiety into action, elevate the most junior member of a team, and not take himself too seriously while simultaneously being the most militant OB/GYN I know.”



When it comes to crediting her biggest influences from back home, Berkeley is quick to name her parents.



“My parents, undoubtedly — They have mastered work-life balance, constantly volunteer in their community, know how to have fun, and have encouraged me to always stand up for what I believe in,” she said.



Looking ahead, Berkley hopes to continue serving at a variety of duty stations across the fleet, with the goal of returning to a training environment where she can pass on her experiences to the next generation of Navy medical professionals.



“I hope to work at as many different bases as I can to experience the full breadth of Navy Medicine and to ultimately return to a teaching setting to share these experiences with our trainees, contributing to the training and education of our community,” she said.



Berkley’s recognition as the Navy Junior Winner underscores not only her contributions to the field but also the significant role she continues to play in shaping the future of Navy Medicine. Through mentorship, education, and hands-on advocacy, she exemplifies the very ideals the award seeks to celebrate.