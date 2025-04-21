The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Airman 1st Class Akon Inuikim – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
1st Lt. Jeremiah Longo – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
908th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Edrick Abella – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Airman Braden Hampton – 908th Maintenance Group
Tech. Sgt. Eric Ligon – 908th MXG
Airman Basic Keanete Williams – 908th AMXS
Airman Basic Jaryus Wilson – 908th AMXS
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Jabari Ford – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Staff Sgt. Max Hess – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Evan Joacin – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Benjamin Kontoh – 908th LRS
Senior Airman Titeana Wright – 908th FSS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
1st Lt. Marquis Davis
Capt. Kevin Montgomery
Lt. Col. Michael Sweet
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 16:45
|Story ID:
|495796
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: April 2025 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.