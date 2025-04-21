Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: April 2025 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Airman 1st Class Akon Inuikim – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    1st Lt. Jeremiah Longo – 703rd Helicopter Squadron

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Senior Airman Edrick Abella – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Airman Braden Hampton – 908th Maintenance Group
    Tech. Sgt. Eric Ligon – 908th MXG
    Airman Basic Keanete Williams – 908th AMXS
    Airman Basic Jaryus Wilson – 908th AMXS

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Jabari Ford – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Max Hess – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. Evan Joacin – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Benjamin Kontoh – 908th LRS
    Senior Airman Titeana Wright – 908th FSS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    1st Lt. Marquis Davis
    Capt. Kevin Montgomery
    Lt. Col. Michael Sweet

