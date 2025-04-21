Holloman conducts third iteration of Project Iron Agility

Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | Airmen of the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the49th Aircraft Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | Airmen of the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and the 849th AMXS prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers for Project Iron Agility nighttime operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 3, 2025. Project Iron Agility is a dynamic training exercise designed to sharpen Airmen's deployment readiness skills through agile operations featuring F-16s, MQ-9s, and integrated logistics support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari) see less | View Image Page

Holloman Air Force Base launched the third iteration of Project Iron Agility, a deployment exercise incorporating F-16 Fighting Falcons, MQ-9 Reapers, and the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron. This three-week training program is designed to prepare Airmen for deployment scenarios and enhance their ability to operate in austere environments, with the 49th Maintenance Group leading the effort.



Project Iron Agility is designed not just to simulate deployments, but to replicate real-world scenarios. The exercise, aligned with the Agile Combat Employment concept, emphasizes the need for rapid adaptation and relocation, a critical capability in modern warfare, ensuring the Air Force can relocate swiftly when necessary.



“Agile Combat Employment is about more than just Air Power,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dallas Harlan, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit specialist section chief. “ACE is about ensuring that everyone in the chain of command can step up, take control, and make decisions quickly, all while maintaining seamless communication and recognizing that the team dynamic is everything.”



The training also supports Mission Ready Airmen, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and cross-functional roles in meeting mission objectives. Those trained in Project Iron Agility are equipped to step into various roles as needed, adding depth to their operational expertise and reinforcing the agility that is critical for success in modern warfare.

One key component of the exercise is the increasing role of MQ-9s, specializing in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance roles, now play a key part in a mission that also includes F-16 Fighting Falcons, combining speed, flexibility, and precision. These aircraft provide a unique advantage by operating on smaller runways and offering greater flexibility, making them ideal partners for F-16s.



"The MQ-9s are agile and can perform both Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Combat Air Support missions without risking manned aircraft,” said Harlan. “We’re planning for the smallest, most effective footprint, and this exercise combines skills from different Air Force Specialty Codes while streamlining responsibilities so we can adapt quickly if something goes wrong."



The logistics teams play a crucial role in ensuring that the deployment runs smoothly, from creating supply packages to establishing communications with external units.



Project Iron Agility is divided into three stages: the academic phase, the planning phase, and the execution phase. The academic phase included the use of the Kingfish ACE simulation, which challenges participants to adapt quickly to changing conditions, mirroring the unpredictability of real combat scenarios.



In this latest iteration, the training took a step forward. For the first time, real-time injects, or immediate impact drills, were introduced during the execution phase, simulating unpredictable challenges that Airmen might face while deployed. These scenarios required teams to continuously reassess plans, make decisions collaboratively, and conduct rapid risk assessments by replicating the pressures of real-world operations. Airmen were challenged to figure out how to maintain critical operations in the face of disruption, reinforcing mission continuity under stress.



Another standout aspect of this class was the seamless integration of both Mission Design Series of the F-16s and MQ-9s. Throughout the execution phase, Airmen assigned to one platform actively supported and learned from those working with the other. This fostered a culture of collaboration and strengthened the cross-functional nature of the team, aligning perfectly with the ACE concept and highlighting the importance of versatility in modern deployments.



“We’re applying critical thinking to create a bare-bones deployment temporary duty based on a provided organizational structure,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michale Smith, 49th LRS fuel service center non-commissioned officer in charge. “This exercise also brings together personnel from a variety of disciplines, including maintenance, logistics, and weapons experts, to work as a cohesive unit.”



To help participants apply their learning, the Kingfish ACE tool was used. This simulation game challenges players to adapt to rapidly changing conditions, simulating the reallocation of resources and adjusting plans in response to shifting combat scenarios. For maintenance personnel, it’s an opportunity to see how quickly a situation can change and how necessary it is to re-plan and adapt.



The simulation not only reinforces the need for flexibility but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and communication, serving as a powerful tool to visualize asset reallocation and the speed of required adaptation, while highlighting the unpredictable nature of warfare.



“One minute, we’re flying over a nation, and the next minute, we might not have that airspace anymore,” said Harlan. “The future is agile. The ability to adapt, collaborate and execute quickly—that's what Project Iron Agility is all about."