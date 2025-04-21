Stepping up and standing out, Munson Army Health Center Soldier’s training boosts readiness

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Medical Logistics Soldier Cpl. Bryan Juarez completed...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Medical Logistics Soldier Cpl. Bryan Juarez completed training and earned a professional certification that qualifies him to run the facility's audiology. He is one of several Soldiers who support the hearing conservation program part time so Munson can provide more access to hearing conservation screening. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – A key element of mission success in the Army is knowing how to maximize personnel effectively—leveraging talents, expanding skill sets, and ensuring every Soldier is prepared to step in wherever they're needed.



One example of this mindset in action is a U.S. Army medical logistics specialist at Munson Army Health Center currently supporting the audiology mission part time to meet demand for annual hearing tests on Fort Leavenworth.



“I got certified at Fort Leonard Wood about a year ago, along with a couple other Soldiers,” said Cpl. Bryan Juarez. He can normally be found outside the patient care setting, in the medical supply section, where he is responsible for receiving, storing and issuing medical supplies.



When Munson leaders wanted to expand audiology screening capacity to better serve its population, Juarez and several other Soldiers were selected to receive additional training to operate the facility’s audiology booth. The additional operators enable Munson to run the booth more frequently, accommodating Soldiers not just from Fort Leavenworth, but from National Guard and Reserve Units in the greater Kansas-city metropolitan area and beyond.



One day a week Juarez covers down in public health, which runs the Hearing Conservation Program on the installation. There he runs the hearing booth and its associated programs. That includes everything from troubleshooting the software to calibrating the equipment, to working directly with patients. His ability to step into this role has filled a critical need.



In order to qualify to operate the booth, Juarez and the other Soldiers had to get certified through the Hearing Technician Course developed by the Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation.



“Juarez and the other Soldiers had to pass the test and the hands-on portion -- properly counseling patients, fit-testing for hearing protection, and functionally run the booth with multiple personnel in there,” said Staff Sgt. Abigael Santos, non-commissioned officer in charge of Munson’s Department of Public Health. The department has a certified operator who administers tests part time each week in addition to other duties in the department. With the additional support from Soldiers, including Juarez and Santos, Munson may run the booth at maximum capacity during the busy PCS season.



“It’s been a good opportunity to get out of the basement and interact with actual patients. It’s hands-on, and that’s helped me see the bigger picture,” Juarez explained. This experience not only adds variety to his daily responsibilities but also expands his capabilities across the medical field and as a Soldier.



At Munson, his experience in audiology is more than just filling a slot—it’s a testament to how cross-training and flexibility can build stronger, mission-ready Soldiers.



“It’s helping me become a better NCO. Balancing two jobs, learning from different sections, and staying ready—those are the things that will carry over wherever I go next,” said Juarez.