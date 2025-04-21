Navy Reserve Center Boise Change of Command



Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Boise held a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, April 12 at the NRC Boise drill hall. Cmdr. Robert D. Hills was relieved by Lt. Cmdr. Edward J. Pivarsky as the commanding officer.



The ceremony began with the welcoming of guest by Lt. J.G. Greg Ivy, master of ceremonies. The official party arrived next followed by the presentation of colors presented by the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Boise Battalion. The invocation was delivered by Mr. DeCory and guest were instructed to take their seats.



Ivy continued the ceremony by introducing Hills to deliver his remarks.



“It has been an honor to serve with the staff and reservists of Navy Reserve Center Boise,” said Hills. “I have no doubt that you will continue to achieve great things. Thank you for all you have done and will do in service of this great nation.”



Hills welcomed the reporting officer Capt. Christopher Peppel, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Everett, to the podium where Peppel address the official party and guests.



“The mission has not changed,” said Peppel. “We are charged with maintaining a ready fighting force to supplement and enhance our forward deployed shipmates. I want to thank Hills for his service and wish him fair winds and following seas as he retires after 22 years of service, and I want to reassure everyone that I have full confidence that Lt. Cmdr. Pivarsky will carry the torch and continue to sustain the high standard NRC Boise holds.”



Once Peppel finished his remarks he joined Hills in center stage and Ivy returned to the podium to read Hills’ award. Hills was presented the Meritorious Service Medal for his achievements during his tour.



After the award Hills was presented with customary gifts from the command and the Chiefs Mess.



Pivarsky then joined Hills at the podium to read their orders followed by Peppel conducting the formalities of the change of command. The final step was the affixation of the Command Ashore Pin to Pivarsky’s uniform by his spouse, Nikki Pivarsky, signifying his presumption of command.



Ivy paused as flowers were presented to the Pivarsky family. He then introduced Pivarsky, for the first time, as the Commanding Officer of NRC Boise and welcomed him to the podium to deliver his remarks.



“It is readily apparent that Cmdr. Hills and his staff have been operating at an extremely high level,” said Pivarsky. “I look forward to continuing a culture of excellence at this command.”



Pivarsky returned to his seat as Ivy announced the conclusion of the change of command ceremony and the shifting to Hills retirement ceremony.



NRC Boise provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical, and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2025 Date Posted: 04.21.2025 13:51 Story ID: 495777 Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Reserve Center Boise Change of Command, by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.