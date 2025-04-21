Photo Story: Army ROTC cadets build field skills in April 2025 training effort at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Army ROTC cadets complete field training April 11, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Army ROTC cadets complete field training April 11, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are among more than 70 other cadets from seven universities completing field training. ROTC training leaders said the training was a combined field training exercise. Senior ROTC schools from across Wisconsin as well as from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan came together to train on small unit tactics, troop leading procedures, and land navigation. This was the last large-scale training exercise for the third-year cadets prior to their formal assessment at Fort Knox, Ky., later in summer 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Army ROTC cadets and their units train at Fort McCoy regularly every year.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



