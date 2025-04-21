Fort Knox faith community celebrates Easter with ‘bold’ sunrise service

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Darkness silhouetted buildings and trees near the Main Post Chapel April 20 as members of the Fort Knox community gathered outside to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ during an Easter sunrise service.



The group prayed and sang songs as the cloudy morning slowly brightened and colors filled the sky. One chaplain, Maj. John Silvey, led the crowd in singing hymns. Another, Maj. David Chapman, led them in reading John 20:1-18 – the story of Mary Magdalene traveling to the tomb of Jesus in the darkness of Sunday before the sun rose, and finding it empty.



In the passage, Mary runs back to where Peter and John are staying and tells them that the stone was rolled away, and somebody took the body. Peter and John then run to the tomb to see if what she said was correct.



Chaplain (Col.) Matthew Kreider emphasized the boldness of all three. He said John, having arrived at the tomb before Peter, looked in and saw the linen cloths lying in one location and the head cloth neatly folded in another location. John then followed Peter, who entered the tomb without hesitating.



“There’s this incredible boldness to believe,” said Kreider. “When John saw the empty tomb, he believed. He didn’t fully understand the implications of the missing body, the resurrection, but he still believed. It’s not blind faith.”



Kreider said there was also a boldness to love. He highlighted the deep, abiding love of Mary for Jesus. Scriptures say Jesus freed her from demonic influence and called on her to follow him early in his ministry.



“Jesus was her Messiah, he was her deliverer, he was her redeemer,” said Kreider. “Her love for him was bold, and her bold love drove her to take action, even to risk her own life to go back to the tomb.”



As daylight brightened the faces of those who attended the service, Kreider delivered his final point: “There is this incredible boldness to proclaim Jesus is alive.”



Kreider again turned to Mary as an example.



Later in the passage, Mary returns to the tomb to mourn the death of Jesus. While there, two angels appear and ask why she is weeping. Through her tears she says that somebody has taken Jesus’ body and she doesn’t know where he is. She then turns around and is confronted by Jesus himself, alive.



Mary doesn’t recognize him as Jesus asks why she is weeping and whom she seeks. Then he calls her name.



Mary immediately realizes who he is and, with his encouragement, runs back to the disciples to tell them what she has seen.



“’He is alive! Believe me,’” Kreider said about Mary. “’I have seen it. I am a witness to it.’”



Kreider asked the group if they have boldness like that.



“Bold belief leads to a bold love,” said Kreider, “which leads to a boldness to proclaim.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2025 Date Posted: 04.21.2025 12:55 Story ID: 495774 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US