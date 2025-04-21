Exercise Balikatan 2025 kicks off with opening ceremony highlighting ironclad alliance

Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke | Philippine and U.S. government and military representatives conduct the “crossing of...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke | Philippine and U.S. government and military representatives conduct the “crossing of hands” during the opening ceremony to commence Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett) see less | View Image Page

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City, Philippines – Exercise Balikatan 25, the largest annual bilateral exercise conducted between the Philippines and the U.S., commenced with an opening ceremony today.



The ceremony recognized the start of the 40th iteration of the annual exercise and included military officials and diplomats from the Philippines, United States, Japan, Australia, and other nations observing the exercise. A testament to the ironclad alliance and enduring friendship between the Philippines and United States, Balikatan’s growing list of like-minded nations demonstrates a strong international commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



In his opening remarks, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, U.S. exercise director and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, framed the ceremony as an occasion to commemorate collaborative training.



“We have more than 14,000 participants and over 20 nations invested in what is now a signature exercise,” said Glynn. “Operating shoulder to shoulder over the course of the next several weeks, we will be able to demonstrate our ability to preserve peace for the good of all nations in the region.”



While humanitarian civic assistance projects and bilateral logistics operations began prior to the opening ceremony, this year’s Full Battle Test begins this week.



“We will assess our readiness in all domains—air, land, sea, cyber, information and the emerging frontier of space—through comprehensive exercises that integrate tactical precision with strategic foresight,” said Philippine Army Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., chief of staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines. “Over the decades, this exercise has adeptly responded to evolving threats, expanding its scope and enhancing its significance, demonstrating that true partnerships not only endure, but continuously thrive.”



Exercise Balikatan directly supports the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty by ensuring our forces are tactically proficient, modernizing mutual capabilities, and strengthening military-to-military coordination.



“For decades, our nations have stood together, bound by shared values, a commitment to peace, and a vision for a free, open Indo-Pacific,” said MaryKay L. Carlson, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines. “This exercise is more than a military endeavor; it’s a celebration of trust, friendship, and collective resolve to meet the challenges of our times.”



“Balikatan,” a Tagalog term that means “shoulder-to-shoulder,” characterizes the spirit of the exercise and represents the alliance between the Philippines and the United States.



About Balikatan

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. For complete coverage of Balikatan 25 activities, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/BK.