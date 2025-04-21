DoDEA Fort Knox Schools Empower Students Through Robotics and Coding

Courtesy Photo | A student at one of DoDEA Fort Knox schools works on a LEGO robotics project, gaining...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A student at one of DoDEA Fort Knox schools works on a LEGO robotics project, gaining hands-on experience in coding and engineering as part of the district's commitment to STEM education. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

At Fort Knox, Kentucky, students in Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools are diving into robotics and coding, gaining skills that prepare them for a fast-changing, tech-driven future. From elementary to high school, these military-connected kids are designing and programming robots, learning to solve problems, and discovering exciting career paths.



The push for robotics and coding at Fort Knox reflects a broader trend: technology is reshaping our lives, from self-driving cars to AI-powered devices. With STEM jobs expected to grow significantly through 2030, Fort Knox schools are giving students a head start. “The fields of robotics and coding are expanding rapidly,” says Howard Leroy Carter, an Educational Technologist at Scott Intermediate School. “We’re working hard to bring these opportunities to all our students.”



Younger Kingsolver and Van Voorhis Elementary School students get their first taste of robotics with LEGO SPIKE and Bee-Bot robots. These fun tools introduce coding and problem-solving, helping kids think logically and tackle challenges step-by-step. The hands-on activities spark creativity and build skills that carry over to other subjects.



At Scott Intermediate School, fifth and sixth graders take it up a notch through robotics teams and clubs. They compete in First LEGO League challenges, designing robots to solve real-world problems, and face off in sumo bot contests and line-following races. These projects teach teamwork and technical know-how. The school’s STEM Day lets students explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math each year.



High schoolers at Fort Knox Middle High School dive deeper. A new First LEGO League team, started by Mrs. Carter in collaboration with Scott Intermediate, competes in robotics challenges. Students also take computer science courses and a robotics class taught by Mr. Rambo, using advanced tools like Tetrix robots and Arduino controllers. These experiences prepare them for college and careers in fields like engineering and software development.



Robotics and coding do more than teach technical skills. They boost critical thinking, teamwork, and confidence, helping students excel in school. These programs offer stability and a sense of community for military-connected students, who often move frequently. Events like STEM Day and competitions create connections and pride, easing transitions and fostering belonging.



Looking ahead, Fort Knox schools plan to expand their programs. Competitive drones may soon join robotics competitions, and an eSports team is set to launch at the high school. Elementary schools will offer more coding and robotics activities, allowing even younger students to explore. These efforts aim to inspire every student to grow and succeed.



The Educational Technologists at Fort Knox are dedicated to empowering students. Their mission—to educate, engage, and empower military-connected kids—drives them to create opportunities that build trust, responsibility, and a love of learning. Putting robotics into students’ hands, they’re helping kids thrive today and preparing them for bright futures in a dynamic world.



Attribution Note:

Mr. Leroy Carter, Scott IS

Mr. Andrew Cornett, Educational Technologist, Van Voorhis ES

Mrs. Christy May, Educational Technologist, Kingsolver ES