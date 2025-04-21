Stretch your budget, enjoy low prices on fresh meat, produce and sodas with the April 21 – May 4 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | Stock up on fresh produce, quality meats, and all your grocery essentials with savings...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Stock up on fresh produce, quality meats, and all your grocery essentials with savings that help stretch your budget with the April 21 – May 4 Commissary Sales Flyer. see less | View Image Page

NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/1072594416/9e96ff41e3





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Stock up on fresh produce, quality meats, and all your grocery essentials with savings that help stretch your budget with the April 21 – May 4 Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer).



The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is offering savings deals for every occasion, whether you’re planning healthy meals for the week or treating your family to something special.



Enjoy pork shoulder for only $1.92 per pound – ideal for slow-roasting or smoking to achieve tender, fall-apart perfection and rich flavor. And don’t miss out on USDA Choice flank steak for just $8.42 per pound – perfect for quick, high-heat grilling or searing, then slicing thin against the grain for unbeatable tenderness.



Round out your dinner menu with incredible deals on fresh, nutritious produce. Pick up sweet onions from just $0.79 per pound – perfect for caramelizing or roasting to enhance their natural sweetness. Plus, enjoy white onions for $0.79 per pound – great for grilling to bring out bold flavor or slicing raw for a crisp, zesty bite.



From May 1 - 4, enjoy special pricing on Coke products in six-pack bottles. In the continental U.S. these are available at three for $9.99. In Alaska, the offer is two for $10. Please note that this promotion is not available in Hawaii. Prices may vary by store.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• ‘Big Meal, Little Price.’ Sweet Teriyaki Style Cornish Hen Dinner is a meal that features a tender, juicy Cornish hen with teriyaki sauce. Learn more here (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_sweet_teriyaki_style_cornish_hen_dinner/r/3611303449154556628).



• Month of the Military Child. Throughout April join us in honoring the incredible resilience and potential of military children by engaging them in exciting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities (https://corp.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2025-04/Stem_Activities_2025.pdf). This initiative offers hands-on, educational experiences that spark curiosity and inspire young minds. To learn more, go to https://corp.commissaries.com/military-child-month.



• Commissary sidewalk Sales. Throughout May, stateside commissary patrons can stock up on their favorite items at significant savings during the “DeCA’s Sidewalk Sales” event. Sidewalk sales offer extra savings on a variety of everyday products. Most stateside commissaries will hold these sales for three or four days, weather permitting. Check out your commissary’s sidewalk sale dates (https://corp.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales).



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Quick and Easy Vietnamese Pho (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/main_dish/quick_and_easy_vietnamese_pho/r/2835913095019237986). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $95 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save on purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. Four commissary patrons will win a pet DNA kit. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests by April 30. For more info visit www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Three commissary patrons will win a cat exercise wheel. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests by April 30. For more info visit www.MilitaryCatClub.com.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

