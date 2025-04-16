Millions in federal aid helps shoreline facilities adjust to changing river levels

Photo By Michel Sauret | Elizabeth Riverside Park is one of six remaining facilities slated for upgrades with...... read more read more Photo By Michel Sauret | Elizabeth Riverside Park is one of six remaining facilities slated for upgrades with funds provided by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. The federal funding will support modifications so facilities can acclimate to changes in the Monongahela River levels in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. The project includes adding a concrete layer to raise the park's deck and installing an additional row of seating. Construction is expected to complete by spring 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is supporting communities along the Monongahela River by funding modifications to 56 public shoreline facilities impacted by river level changes. River level changes stem from the removal of a fixed-crest dam near Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, as part of the Lower Monongahela River Project. The dam’s removal lowered the river by approximately two feet upstream between Charleroi and Elizabeth, while raising river levels downstream toward Braddock. These changes affected municipal water treatment plants, public boat launches and riverfront parks. Under the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1958, USACE reimburses 100 percent of the planning, engineering, and construction costs for government-owned facilities, relieving local taxpayers of significant financial burdens. Forty-nine modifications have been completed so far, with seven remaining projects set to complete by fall 2026, including boat ramps and parks. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH – Dozens of shoreline facilities along the Monongahela River are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid to adjust to river level changes.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has already invested more than $23 million to modify nearly 50 shoreline facilities and works with six more sites. The remaining facilities include boat launches, riverside parks, and sewage infrastructure.



“The Pittsburgh District identified dozens of facilities needing adjustments several decades ago, and we’ve been working diligently with municipalities ever since,” said Allen Gratzer, a real estate specialist with the Pittsburgh District. “This federal aid ensures our communities aren’t left to shoulder the costs alone.”



Last summer, pool levels changed when the Pittsburgh District removed a fixed-crest dam near Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. Removing the dam opened 30 miles of navigable waterways that benefit large commercial vessels transporting bulk commodities.



The dam’s removal caused the river to drop approximately two feet upstream to the town of Charleroi while causing a downstream rise toward Braddock. The changes occurred as expected but resulted in boat launch ramps stopping short of the water or riverside parks becoming partially submerged depending on their location. The pool changes also affected several municipal sewage treatment plant outfalls.



The Pittsburgh District has collaborated with affected communities since the early 1990s to help them prepare for river-level changes. The funds have spared towns and municipalities hundreds of thousands to several million dollars per project.



The Rivers and Harbors Act of 1958 authorizes USACE to reimburse 100 percent of government-owned facilities’ planning, engineering and construction costs, providing financial relief to local taxpayers.



However, the act does not authorize the Army Corps to fund or adjust privately-owned properties, even if they are affected by the river changes.



“It is unfortunate that we cannot provide financial relief to privately-owned docks and local marinas. We hear them and their concerns, but we are limited by authorities available to us,” said Gratzer.



The Pittsburgh District already invested tens of millions of dollars toward adjusting public facilities, plus contributing decades of planning and consulting assistance to local government-owned sites for acclimating to the river. USACE expects to finish the remaining projects by the end of 2026, with some finishing earlier, possibly before next year’s recreation season.



“Over the past 30 years, we’ve both hosted and attended public information sessions, worked with the facility owners and their engineering and legal consultants to identify and work through these facility adjustments”, said Stephen Fritz, a senior project manager with the Pittsburgh District.



The completed projects include mostly adjustments to sewer systems and utility lines that cross under the river. They have already delivered tangible benefits. In McKeesport, for instance, USACE adjusted 22 sewers, while Elizabeth Borough and West Elizabeth each saw nine sewers modified.



In a standout example, West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority used federal funds, combined with other funding, to separate its stormwater and sewage systems – a move that aligns with modern environmental standards and reduces river pollution.



“These sewer adjustments prevent river water from backing up into sewer systems, keeping treatment plants operational and communities cleaner,” Fritz said.



Now, attention turns to the seven remaining projects, which promise to enhance recreational access along the river. Among them are a public boat launch in Rostraver Township and one operated by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission in Monongahela, as well as parks like the Monongahela Aquatorium and Elizabeth Borough Riverfront Park.



Municipalities will use the funds to extend public boat ramps upstream from the removed dam, where water levels dropped. Downstream, water rose and partially submerged the Elizabeth Riverside Park. Federal funds will cover the cost of adding a concrete layer to elevate its deck and seating, with construction expected to wrap up by spring 2026. The Monongahela Aquatorium will likely finish before summer 2026, while the remaining projects are on track for fall 2026.



Once the construction is complete, the municipalities will be responsible for upkeep and maintenance.



“This is about more than just engineering—it’s about keeping these riverfront spaces alive for the people who rely on them,” Gratzer said. “Parks and boat launches are hubs for community events and recreation, and we’re ensuring they stay that way.”



The process involves close collaboration with local municipal officials, USACE real estate specialists, project managers, regulators, and engineers working hand-in-hand to review plans, secure permits, and reimburse costs. Facility owners design the modifications, which USACE reviews to ensure they do not impede river navigation, before funding 100 percent of the work.



The financial relief represents a lifeline for small towns with limited budgets.



“If we didn’t cover these costs, they would fall on local taxpayers,” Fritz noted. “This is a proactive approach to mitigate the impacts of a federal project, and it’s making a real difference.”



Private facility owners who do not qualify for federal aid can explore financial support options from the Port of Pittsburgh or other agencies to help offset the cost of adjustments.



Section 111 of the Rivers and Harbors Act requires that facilities receiving financial aid be currently and actively in use to qualify for modification. Therefore, some public facilities did not qualify for federal assistance. In those cases, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission may offer public boating facility grants, with details and application instructions on their website.



In the meantime, the Pittsburgh District’s regulatory office continues to assist government and private owners with their permitting requirements to ensure the river is navigable and open to all.



“We’re measuring twice and cutting once,” Gratzer explained. “With monthly check-ins and permitting support, we’re moving as fast as we can while getting it right.”



Funding these modification projects for the communities along the Monongahela River is a testament to USACE’s dedication to public service. As boat ramps extend and parks rise above the waterline, the Pittsburgh District is not just adjusting facilities. The district’s work ensures the river remains a vital resource for local life and the industrial economy.