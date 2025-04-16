Joint-Force Runway at Fort Wolters Enhances Pilot Training

Courtesy Photo | Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 and Soldiers from the 236th Engineer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 and Soldiers from the 236th Engineer Vertical Construction Company build a semi-prepared runway at Fort Wolters, Texas, on April 7, 2025, to enhance KC-130 pilot training and joint-force collaboration, with completion set for June 2025. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas — A semi-prepared runway at Fort Wolters, Texas, is set to transform training for Department of Defense pilots, driven by a joint effort led by Capt. Adam Olson of Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth. The project, involving the Marine Corps’ VMGR 234, the Texas Air National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing and the Army National Guard’s 236th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, will boost KC-130 pilot certifications and foster inter-service collaboration. Completion is set for June 2025.



Addressing a Training Gap



Olson’s vision arose from a shortage of expeditionary landing sites. “KC-130 pilots need practice on semi-prepared surfaces, but reserve pilots struggle to access active runways due to scheduling conflicts with active-duty units,” he said. With Fort Wolters just an eight-minute flight from NAS JRB Fort Worth, the runway eliminates the one-hour trip to the next closest site, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel annually.



Olson pitched the idea to Marine, Air Force and Army leaders as a cost-effective solution. “I highlighted better readiness for pilots and a chance to showcase our engineers’ skills,” he said. The proposal aligned with each branch’s goals, gaining quick support.



Bridging Service Differences



Coordinating three branches was no small feat. “Each had its own priorities, but we focused on a shared mission,” Olson said. Differing communication protocols caused early delays, but planning sessions standardized procedures. “Those meetings built trust and teamwork,” he added.



Capt. Kayla M. Gonzalez, company commander of the 236th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 111th Engineer Battalion, 176th Engineer Brigade, emphasized the project’s value for her unit. “This project is a unique and valuable opportunity for our unit to engage in true interdisciplinary collaboration and inter-service integration,” she said. “Working side by side with the Marine Corps—and soon, the Air Guard—to synchronize construction timelines, equipment usage and operational planning in a way that mirrors real-world joint operations is something few get the privilege of executing.”



Gonzalez highlighted the rarity of such missions for Army National Guard engineers. “Stateside missions like this are rare and provide us an essential platform for our Soldiers to apply and showcase their technical skills while accomplishing key Mission Essential Tasks aligned with potential theater-level operations,” she said. “This dynamic joint-force environment replicates the challenges and constraints we expect to face overseas, making the training not only relevant, but mission-focused. Our 236th EVCC Rawhide Soldiers are ‘Dedicated, Diligent & Balanced and Ready’ for our mission in June!”



Runway Design



The runway’s design prioritizes KC-130 requirements. “We conducted topographic surveys, soil analysis and engineer estimates to meet DoD standards,” Olson said. The semi-prepared surface balances durability with the realism of austere environments, preparing pilots for global operations.



Phased Construction



Construction began in February 2025, with rough grading set for Aprill and final grading targeted for June. The schedule aligns with MWSS-473’s reserve drill weekends. Nighttime operations, necessitated by Fort Wolters’ mission priorities, required careful coordination. “We deconflicted with other units and doubled down on safety,” Olson said.



Securing funding and environmental permits prosed challenges. “Regulators initially questioned our timeline,” Olson recalled. Meetings with agencies clarified concerns, demonstrating MWSS-473’s commitment to compliance, and secured approvals.



Meeting Standards



Post-construction, a certified Marine or Airman will survey the runway to confirm it meets KC-130 standards. The landing zone will then join TALON points, accessible to all DoD squadrons. An environmental assessment of Fort Wolters is underway to authorize aircraft operations.



Broad Impact



The runway will benefit VMGR 234, the 136th Airlift Wing and other DoD units. “It offers central Texas access, increased capacity and realistic training for tactical and strategic missions,” Olson said. Gonzalez added that the project hones skills critical for overseas deployments, strengthening joint-force readiness.



Olson expressed pride in the project’s collaborative spirit. “Watching Marines, Airmen and Soldiers innovate together has been incredible,” he said. He hopes the runway sets a standard for future joint initiatives. “This shows what’s possible when we unite for a common goal,” he added.



As Fort Wolters’ runway nears completion, it stands as a testament to ingenuity and partnership, ready to elevate DoD training.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.