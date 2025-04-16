3rd ESC’s legacy continues under the XVIII Airborne Corps

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Over 1,600 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) Soldiers are currently forward deployed, supporting named operations across five combatant commands around the world. An additional 4,500 Soldiers stand ready to deploy at a moment’s notice in support of the XVIII Airborne Corps.



In April 2025, the 3rd ESC officially repatched to the XVIII Airborne Corps patch in three separate ceremonies - one at Fort Bragg, Kuwait, and the Southern Border. The repatching marks the beginning of a significant milestone in the U.S. Army’s shift toward large-scale combat operations.



“We gather not only to change the patch on your left shoulder but to recognize a transformation in our operational alignment within XVIII Airborne Corps,” said Col. Peter Gilbert, commander of the 3rd ESC, XVIII Airborne Corps. “This is a historic ceremony for so many reasons as we celebrate over 76 years of lineage for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.”



From its activation in 1950 for service in Korea under the 3D Logistical Command to its redesignation as the 3rd Corps Support Command in Germany, the 3rd ESC earned the reputation as the Army’s leader in operational-level logistics support.



Soldiers and paratroopers wearing the XVIII Airborne Corps patch on their shoulder were involved in every major campaign across Europe in WWII, the Pacific in Vietnam, and the Middle East in Iraq, Afghanistan, and most recently, Kuwait.



“Wearing this patch is a privilege and allows us all to reflect on decades of courage, valor, and heroism of those brave paratroopers who came before us,” said Gilbert. “The formal re-alignment to XVIII Airborne Corps reaffirms our commitment to sustaining high levels of readiness for America’s Contingency Corps.”



The identity of the 3rd ESC, forged through tough missions, long deployments, and trust stays intact. While the patch changes, the characteristics of the Soldiers and leaders throughout the formation remain steadfast.



“We need leaders that will be cunning with sustainment solutions, provide endurance to the maneuver commander, and will train and lead with ferocity to ensure we are ready for any mission across the globe,” said the 3rd ESC rear Headquarters and Headquarters Company Chief of Staff Col. David Alvarez.



The 3rd ESC sustains readiness every day for four combat divisions, and six Corps separates, including the Army’s Immediate Response Force. The unit is currently deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield under the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, where it is responsible for providing theater-level logistics across the CENTCOM area of responsibility.



The 3rd ESC officially redesignates to the Corps Sustainment Command in October 2025. The redesignation includes expanded capabilities through a main command post, tactical command post, and an in-depth future operations cell to increase sustainment synchronization and integration across the Corps. The future CSC is a critical transformation for a modern-day fight operating across multi-domain environments.



Date: 04.21.2025