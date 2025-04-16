Update 4 and final: U.S. Coast Guard suspends active search for missing boater near Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the active search for Mr. Jeffery Hattori, a 58-year-old boater missing west of Guam aboard his 14-foot skiff, the Lady G, effective the evening of April 19, 2025, pending new information.



Lt. Chelsea Garcia, search and rescue mission coordinator, expressed the weight of the decision. “Suspending this search is heartbreaking, as we’ve poured every available resource and ounce of resolve into finding Mr. Hattori for his family and community. The immense ocean and the absence of any sign have tested us. Our partners—Guam Fire Rescue, the U.S. Navy, and local supporters—remain ready to act on any new lead and are deeply grateful for the community’s vigilance and support.”



Despite comprehensive efforts covering over 90,800 square nautical miles across 48 search patterns, Mr. Hattori remains missing, and the skiff is unlocated. Hattori departed Hagåtña Boat Basin at 5:30 a.m. local time on April 12 and was expected back by 4 p.m. Guam Fire Rescue initially notified the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) team of the situation. The team then coordinated a multi-day, multi-agency response.



A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft crew from Commander Task Force 72 searched extensively, as did crews aboard U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 knighthawks, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point, the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), Station Apra Harbor’s 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums, and Guam Fire Rescue’s coastal and offshore teams.



Four self-locating datum marker buoys (SLDMBs) transmitted data to refine Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System (SAROPS) drift predictions, guiding searches across dynamic waters. Shoreside teams scoured marinas and lookouts, while leads from community tips, including sightings on April 12 near Guam’s northwest coast, were thoroughly investigated. Despite these efforts, no trace of Lady G or debris was found, underscoring the challenges of the vast and unpredictable seas.



The search for Mr. Hattori faced conditions including east winds of up to 15 knots, seas of 5 to 7 feet, and midweek deteriorating conditions with seas building to 8 feet at times. No watches or warnings were in effect.



