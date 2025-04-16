821st Contingency Response Element supports airfield operations at Guantanamo Bay

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – With just a few days' notice, dozens of Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, to support the president's executive order to increase illegal alien holding operations.



The Airmen's mission with Joint Task Force Southern Guard focused on rapidly expanding airfield operations to accommodate the surge in aircraft, personnel and equipment.



"We were in the middle of planning for a completely different deployment when we received orders for Guantanamo Bay," said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Manuel Garibay, 821 Contingency Response Group senior enlisted leader. "But as a Contingency Response force, we pride ourselves on being ready to execute missions anywhere in the world on short to no notice."



The 821st CRE is a self-sufficient unit of Airmen specializing in 34 different career fields, making them the go-to force for establishing and opening airbases.



For months, the team worked tirelessly, coordinating the movement of personnel, equipment, and cargo. During their time at NSGB, they facilitated the movement of more than three million pounds of cargo.



Their deployment, while successful, was met with the challenges that any joint task force faces.



"One of the biggest challenges was bridging the communication gap between services," said Garibay. "Each branch has its own jargon and command structure. Once we established clear lines of communication and understood each other's roles within the joint operations center, collaboration became much smoother."



The team's efforts resulted in a robust airfield capable of handling the increased operational tempo. Despite working around the clock, the Airmen also prioritized morale and unit cohesion.



"The team maintained high morale throughout the deployment by sticking to our routine," Garibay said. "We established unit cohesion by taking up new hobbies and exploring the island."



As their deployment drew to a close, the "Hellhounds" gathered for a squadron photo on the airfield, commemorating their achievements at Guantanamo Bay.



Returning to Travis Air Force Base, Calif., the 821st CRE brings home invaluable joint operational experience, benefiting not only their unit but also the Air Force as a whole.



Garibay underscored that the deployment showcased the essential importance of meticulous planning before executing a mission. He also highlighted the need for transparent communication, all tailored to leverage the unique capabilities that the Contingency Response offers.



"We developed comprehensive checklists for airfield operations and ensured all Department of Defense partners understood their roles and responsibilities," Garibay said.



The 821st Contingency Response Element remains ready to answer the nation's call, prepared to deploy and support global missions at a moment's notice.

