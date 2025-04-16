North Carolina National Guard Showcases NCHART Capabilities

Photo By Capt. Shamari Pratt | Soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard’s 449th Combat Aviation Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Shamari Pratt | Soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard’s 449th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in a showcase hosted by North Carolina Emergency Management at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. on April 17, 2025. The showcase highlighted the wide range of capabilities that the state can employ during natural disasters and emergency response efforts. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard’s 449th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in a showcase hosted by North Carolina Emergency Management at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. on April 17, 2025. The showcase highlighted the wide range of capabilities that the state can employ during natural disasters and emergency response efforts.



The showcase included demonstrations from first responders and specialized state assets such as the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART), which integrates the North Carolina National Guard, State Highway Patrol, and local fire departments.



The NCNG provides air assets, which includes Blackhawk and Lakota helicopters equipped for hoist rescues, with the Lakota capable of landing in confined spaces. During Hurricane Helene, the NCNG executed over 500 rescue missions, including 165 complex hoist rescues with these assets.



“As a member of NCHART, we respond to events such as Hurricane Helene. There were a lot of different complex missions that we accomplished out there,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Jaminez, a NCNG UH-72 pilot. “Some require the rescue hoist to get people out of their collapsing homes. Some just required us to land in tight spaces to get people out of immediate danger.”



Recently, the NCHART team rescued and extracted an injured firefighter in Asheville, N.C. on March 25, 2025. The team consisted of two NCNG pilots, one NCNG crew member, and one NCNG medic.



“It wasn’t easy, but it was satisfying knowing that we could contribute to helping out the citizens of North Carolina,” said Jaminez.