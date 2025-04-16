Youths represent Fort Knox at Governor-hosted Month of the Military Child event

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Three students represented Fort Knox during a Month of the Military Child proclamation signing, hosted by Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, at the Kentucky State Capitol as part of the weekly Team Kentucky update on April 17.



“Our Soldiers work tirelessly to keep our state and country safe, and while they serve their Families serve too,” said Britainy. “Today, Andy and I are honored to recognize April as Month of the Military Child with some of our Team Kentucky heroes.”



The Kentucky First Lady continued by commending military children for their resilience and flexibility as they navigate the good times and bad with their Families.



“To each of the kids here today, I want you to know that while you might not wear the uniform, we know that you make sacrifices well beyond your years that help protect millions of people, including other kids just like you across our country,” she said. “It does not go unnoticed, and we are really proud of you.”



Students from Fort Campbell and several Kentucky National Guard Families were also invited to participate in the event. One student from each group was selected to represent their group and present a speech about what they believe it means to be a military child.



Fort Knox Youth of the Year Arianna Leon, still fairly new to the military lifestyle, spoke on behalf of Fort Knox.



“I grew up a civilian child my whole life, until about two years ago,” said Leon. “In those two years I have seen a lot and learned a lot about the struggles that military youth have, but also the advantages.



“Being a military youth is not only freedom and adventure, but it’s also about new beginnings.”



Fort Knox Junior Youth of the year Hailey Bagley and School Age Center Emerging Youth of the Year Charlie Pegues said that they were both grateful for the opportunity to represent Fort Knox during the event.



“For me to be here to represent Fort Knox was everything,” said Bagley. “I'm so grateful for this experience, and I hope that everyone here today was really happy to be here, because I know I was.”



Leon also expressed gratitude for the opportunity. She said that being able to speak on behalf of Fort Knox was a dream come true because she feels a deep connection to the installation and the military as a whole.



Leon said she wants each military child to remember, “We are not only one military, but we are one big family all together."



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

