    Goodfellow Partners with the 2025 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | A rodeo clown distracts a bull during the bullfighting event at the San Angelo Stock...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association invited Goodfellow Air Force Base military personnel to participate in the annual Military Appreciation Night at the Foster Communications Coliseum, San Angelo, Texas, April 16.
    The evening started with an invocation by Capt. Robert Joiner, 17th Training Wing chaplain, followed by the National Anthem performed by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Lopez, 17th Medical Group, with the help of Goodfellow personnel holding the U.S. Flag. It is through partnerships like this that Goodfellow and the city of San Angelo can build a foundation of trust, collaboration and mutual respect that empowers them to work together and set the example for a healthy community relationship.

