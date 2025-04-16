Desert Mentor: Fort Irwin Soldier Honored for Transforming Young Lives

FORT IRWIN, Calif.—In the dusty expanse of the National Training Center, where tanks rumble and Soldiers train for war, Staff Sgt. Johnny P. Rodriguez is fighting a different battle—one for the hearts and futures of at-risk teens. As an active-duty operational support Soldier with Ghost Team, Operations Group, Rodriguez, a reservist from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, has earned the 2024 GEICO Military Service Award for his off-duty heroics, proving leadership doesn’t stop at the gate.



Rodriguez’s story isn’t just about drills and deployments; it’s about showing up when it counts—on base and beyond. His work with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Vital Interventions and Directional Alternatives (VIDA) program has changed lives, and now, the nation’s taking notice.



Rodriguez’s path to Fort Irwin winds through Los Angeles, where he guided youth in a classroom as a schoolteacher. There, he began volunteering with VIDA, a program steering at-risk teens toward discipline and hope. When duty called him to the National Training Center three years ago, he didn’t leave that mission behind. Instead, he doubled down, logging thousands of hours mentoring youth—teaching military drill, running physical training sessions, and even opening Fort Irwin’s gates for base tours.



“Rodriguez has donated literally thousands of hours to the local community,” said Maj. Shawn M. Blaydes, senior civil affairs Observer Controller/Trainer with Ghost Team, during a recent award ceremony. “He’s gone the extra mile outside structured programming to make sure he’s available for those at-risk youth.”



At Fort Irwin, Rodriguez is a linchpin. As an Observer Controller/Trainer, he mentors training units, sharpening their edge for real-world missions. But it’s his off-duty work that’s earning headlines. Through VIDA, he coaches teens on life skills—coping with stress, building discipline, dreaming bigger. His citation praises his “motivation, patience, and empathy,” qualities that turn troubled kids into confident young adults.



Blaydes put it plainly: “He’s an absolutely essential mentor to our training units … and has displayed the Army leadership ethic of selfless service, not just in uniform, but off duty.”



Rodriguez’s efforts ripple. Teens who once faced dead ends now march with purpose, some even eyeing military paths after visiting Fort Irwin. “He’s brought people out here to the National Training Center for tours,” Blaydes noted, a gesture that sparks inspiration in a place where resilience is forged.



The GEICO Military Service Award, handed out annually, honors service members who go above and beyond in their communities. For Rodriguez, it’s recognition of a life lived for others. “I can’t say enough about how proud we are on Ghost Team at Ops Group to have a Soldier win a national award based on his selfless service,” Blaydes said.



Rodriguez, ever humble, lets his work speak. Whether he’s calling cadence for Soldiers or coaching a teen through a tough day, he’s the same steady presence—a Soldier who knows leadership isn’t about rank, but impact.



As Fort Irwin’s desert sun sets on another rotation, Staff Sgt. Johnny P. Rodriguez stands tall, not just as a Soldier, but as a beacon for youth who need one. The 2024 GEICO Military Service Award is his, but the real victory is in the lives he’s changed—teens who, thanks to him, see a future worth fighting for. “Sergeant Rodriguez, thank you very much,” Blaydes said. At Fort Irwin, those words echo far beyond the ceremony.

