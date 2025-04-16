Women’s Health Services Get High Marks from Patients

FORT JOHNSON, La. —With a fully staffed obstetrics and gynecology team in place, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is providing compassionate, high-quality care to expectant mothers and women across the Fort Johnson community—and patients are noticing.



Recent testimonials from Interactive Customer Evaluations highlight the professionalism, attentiveness, and expertise of the BJACH OB/GYN providers and their support teams.



“Dr. Briana Thurmond is hands down the best women’s health doctor I have had the privilege of working with,” one patient wrote. “She listened to my concerns, took immediate action, and led an amazing team through my hysterectomy. I feel better than I have in years, and I have Dr. Thurmond to thank for that.”



Another ICE comment praised the surgical team, saying, “Dr. Thurmond and Dr. Christina Bell were nothing short of amazing. They explained everything before my procedure and made sure I felt at ease going into the OR. At no time did I feel uninformed or uncomfortable.”



For new mother Adrienne Webster, the OB/GYN team’s attentiveness during her pregnancy and labor made all the difference.



“I had so many questions and concerns—and pregnancy brought on anxiety I didn’t expect,” Webster said. “But every step of the way, they eased my fears. Any time I had pain or worry, they referred me quickly and really listened to what I needed.”



Webster delivered her daughter, Arabella, at BJACH earlier this year and describes the experience as overwhelmingly positive—even when labor didn’t go as planned.



“They helped me through obstacles and made sure I was happy and informed,” she said. “Everyone was so sweet and attentive. Even when I brought up concerns about noise at night, they made changes. That showed me they truly care.”



Although she wasn’t always seen by the same provider, Webster appreciated the intentional approach.



“They made sure I met the whole team, so I’d be comfortable with whoever was on call when it was time to deliver,” she said. “They really thought ahead.”



Now a proud mother and advocate for BJACH, Webster wants others in the Fort Johnson community to know about the great OB/GYN team.



“Everyone at BJACH is so friendly, so caring, and they really love their patients.”



BJACH’s OB/GYN clinic offers a full range of services, including prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum support, routine wellness exams, and gynecological procedures. Care is available to all eligible beneficiaries by referral, and appointments can be made by calling the clinic directly or through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



BJACH is ready to care for you and your growing Family—every step of the way, said Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, assistant director of medical affairs.

