NAVSUP HQ, WSS earn multiple financial management awards

The Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) Financial Management and Comptroller (FM&C), Alaleh A. Jenkins, announced this month that eight of the 11 award packages that NAVSUP’s financial management (FM) team submitted for the Department of the Navy’s FM’s award for calendar year 2024 were selected as winners.
The DON FM Annual Awards program provides budget submitting offices an opportunity to recognize individuals and teams whose outstanding performance, actions, and contributions significantly impact the DON and improves the financial management field.
“The awardees are part of an extremely talented FM team that reaches out and leans in to enable warfighter readiness and provide support and services to sailors and their families,” said Brian Laird, Assistant Commander (ACOM) for FM and Comptroller (FM&C), Naval Supply Systems Command Headquarters.
In total, 54 civilian and military members assigned to NAVSUP HQ and Weapon Systems Support (WSS) were recognized with individual and team awards in the following categories:
Outstanding Trainee
Contribution to Enhance Highly Skilled engaged FM Workforce Award
Contribution to Business Processes and Internal Controls Award
Contribution to Optimize Stewardship in the Budget Process Award
Contribution to Consolidate Financial Systems & Enhance Cybersecurity Award
Contribution to Leverage Data Analytics Award
Lifetime Achievement Award.
“NAVSUP’s dominance during last year’s award season highlights a culture of excellence, continuous improvement, and a shared understanding of the crucial role that financial management plays in supporting the Navy's operational readiness and strategic objectives,” Laird added. “They consistently exceed all of my expectations. I am truly fortunate to serve with such an esteemed group of professionals.”
The DON FM award ceremony is scheduled to take place in June 2025.
Date Taken:
04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 11:30
|Story ID:
|495665
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
