Unlock Your Health: Need Help with Your TRICARE Benefit? A Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator Can Help

Did you know that military hospitals and clinics have support staff who can help you navigate your TRICARE benefit? These include Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators. You can find them at any military hospital or clinic.



Before you reach out to a BCAC, it’s important to first contact your regional contractor for help with TRICARE issues. Most TRICARE questions and concerns—such as those about enrollment, claims, referrals, or provider networks—can be handled directly through them. If you've already reached out to your contractor and still need help, a BCAC is your next step. They can take a deeper look at your issue and help guide you toward a resolution.



To get help, start by contacting the appropriate resource:



Questions about TRICARE eligibility or updates to a military service record: Contact your Service Personnel Component or the DMDC/DEERS Support Office (800-538-9552).



Questions about enrollment, claims, provider networks, or referrals: Contact your regional contractor first.

So, when should you get in touch with a BCAC? Read below to learn more.



What does a Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator do?

BCACs can explain your TRICARE plan and how your benefit works. They work closely with regional contractors and claims processors to help resolve your concerns.



BCACs can address TRICARE-related questions, including:



Enrollment

Referrals and pre-authorizations

Claims processing delays

Covered services

The Military Health System Nurse Advice Line

Getting healthcare services outside the military hospital or clinic



“You may have questions or concerns about TRICARE enrollment, coverage, or costs that haven’t been resolved through traditional channels. BCACs are people you can contact, and even meet with in person,” said Calvin Keller, health systems analyst, Benefit Education, at the Defense Health Agency. “They’re committed to answering your questions and addressing your concerns.”



For example, you may have a question about your TRICARE eligibility or enrollment as shown in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. Maybe your record shows “No healthcare coverage plan” and you believe this is an error. After reaching out to the DMDC/DEERS Support Office, a BCAC can:



Explain the different messages you see in your DEERS record

Provide information on eligibility requirements

Guide you on how to follow up with your sponsor’s Service Personnel Component

BCACs don’t determine or fix TRICARE eligibility—but they can be a valuable resource in navigating the process.



Why reach out to a BCAC?

If you feel lost after trying to resolve issues with your regional contractor or service, there are still other TRICARE experts who can help. Consider reaching out to a BCAC. BCACs will work with you to understand your concerns and explore possible solutions.



Who can get help from a BCAC?

Do you still have questions after contacting your regional contractor? Any TRICARE beneficiary can visit or call a BCAC, even if you don’t regularly get care at a military hospital or clinic, or live far from one.

How do I find a BCAC?

You can meet with a BCAC in person by walking into their office. You don’t need an appointment. If you can’t get there in person, you can give them a call.



Each military hospital or clinic has contact information for their BCAC. Find their information online on the Find a Military Hospital or Clinic page. Or check out the Customer Service Community Directory. You can also ask the hospital staff for their office location if you’d like to meet in person.



What’s the difference between a BCAC and a patient advocate?

While both are there to support you, BCACs and patient advocates have different roles. BCACs help with TRICARE benefits. Patient advocates help with concerns or questions about healthcare services you received at a military hospital or clinic.

They can:



Explain the Patient Bill of Rights and Responsibilities and give you a copy

Explain military hospital or clinic policies, procedures, and operations

Mediate concerns between you and your medical team

It’s important to know what resources are available to help you make the best healthcare decisions for you and your family. If you have questions or concerns about your TRICARE benefit, unlock your health by seeking help from a BCAC.