Perimeter Wall Construction Project At Wyckoff/Eagle Harbor Begins April 18

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo of sheet pile wall facing Puget Sound and Seattle during low tide. The beach in...... read more read more Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo of sheet pile wall facing Puget Sound and Seattle during low tide. The beach in front of the sheet pile wall is a sand cap that protects the Puget Sound from creosote contamination. The sheet pile wall is scheduled to be replaced by September 2026. see less | View Image Page

As part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) long-term effort to clean contaminated groundwater, soil and sediments at the Wyckoff/Eagle Harbor Superfund site, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing the deteriorated perimeter steel sheet pile wall, starting April 18.



The replacement perimeter wall will protect the Puget Sound and allow EPA to complete cleanup at the site to protect human health and the environment.



“Environmental stewardship is a large component of the Corps’ mission,” said Seattle District Deputy Commander Maj. Joseph O’Donnell­­. “As the nation’s engineers, we provide technical and engineering expertise to other federal agencies and at Wyckoff, we’ve supported EPA with their cleanup mission for decades.”



The Superfund site, located on the east side of Bainbridge Island, in central Puget Sound, Washington, includes the former Wyckoff Company wood treatment facility and subtidal/intertidal sediments in Eagle Harbor.



The City of Bainbridge Island plans to convert Wyckoff into a usable public park with beach access.



“Once complete, this project will expand public access on Bainbridge Island and protect critical habitat,” said EPA Regional Administrator Emma Pokon. “We appreciate the Army Corps’ partnership in ensuring clean air, water and land for our communities.”



The $63,206,673 contract, which was awarded Sept. 3, 2024, is scheduled to be completed April 2028.



Decades of exposure to natural elements led portions of the existing wall to deteriorate. The replacement perimeter wall will be made of reinforced concrete (a mixture of soil in-situ with a cement-bentonite grout). Most of the construction will be on the inland side of the existing wall and will not be visible until the existing sheet pile wall is removed.



“Seattle District remains committed to lend our technical expertise to the cleanup, improve the environmental health of Puget Sound and convert this site into a beautiful park the community can enjoy for many years to come,” said O’Donnell.



For more information on the Wyckoff Superfund site, visit https://www.epa.gov/wyckoff-eagle-harbor.



For more information on the Superfund Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund.