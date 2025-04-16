Turbo Weasel sharpens warfighting readiness through realistic joint training

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron participated in Turbo Weasel at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 18-26 and April 8–17, 2025.

Turbo Weasel is a dynamic air exercise designed to support the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses mission, simulating realistic, high-intensity conditions. The primary goal is to replicate an intricate, real-world battlespace.

“There’s no substitute for the kind of dynamic environment we create during Turbo Weasel,” said Capt. Nick Mondragon, 480th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. “The sheer number of moving parts and aircraft in the air simultaneously makes it an invaluable training opportunity, one that simply can’t be replicated in a simulator.”

Turbo Weasel empowered the 480th FS to certify several fighter pilots as SEAD wingmen, flight leads and instructor pilots, with complex challenges allowing the aviators to hone their skill-sets.

“Being exposed to a large number of aircraft in a shared airspace, while executing a complex mission, pushes our skills to the limit,” Mondragon said. “That kind of experience is essential for combat readiness.”

The 480th FS teamed up with the 555th Fighter Squadron known as the “Triple Nickel” stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Additionally, U.S. units from various global locations provided tanker support to facilitate long-range sorties.

“Working with pilots who specialize in different mission sets challenges us to adapt our tactics in real time,” said Mondragon. “It helps us become more flexible and responsive in joint operations.”

Maintenance crews quickly inspected, repaired and turned jets around to meet tight sortie timelines. This opportunity provided valuable training for the entire airfield support structure and reinforced the importance of seamless teamwork between operations and maintenance.

“With longer, more demanding sorties, the aircraft return with maintenance needs we don’t typically see during routine training flights,” said Mondragon. “It gives our maintenance teams an opportunity to troubleshoot and sustain jets under more realistic operational conditions.”

Turbo Weasel advances force readiness and warfighting capabilities through realistic training and integrated operations. It ensures the Air Force remains agile, lethal and ready to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight.

“Exercises like this don’t just build pilot proficiency, they prepare our entire unit to deploy and execute under pressure,” said Mondragon. “It directly supports the mission of the 480th FS and the broader objectives of the Air Force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2025 Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:41 Story ID: 495649 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turbo Weasel sharpens warfighting readiness through realistic joint training, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.