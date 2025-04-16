Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: April 2025 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Keanete Williams
    Jaryus Wilson

    To Senior Airman:
    Haley Belcher
    Angela Fader
    Gianni Giroldi-Rodriguez
    Akon Inuikim
    Jasmine Mitchell
    Shekinah Mukendi
    Devon Whittaker

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Jessica Chambers
    Anthony Coile
    Dominique Delco
    Dillon McArthur
    Tyler Quattlebaum
    Cameron Tichi

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Justin Bashe
    Glen Gilbert

    To Master Sgt.:
    Herman Cleveland
    Alexander Turner
    Christopher Wright

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Tyrez Turner

