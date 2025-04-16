Gaining Altitude: April 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Keanete Williams
Jaryus Wilson
To Senior Airman:
Haley Belcher
Angela Fader
Gianni Giroldi-Rodriguez
Akon Inuikim
Jasmine Mitchell
Shekinah Mukendi
Devon Whittaker
To Staff Sgt.:
Jessica Chambers
Anthony Coile
Dominique Delco
Dillon McArthur
Tyler Quattlebaum
Cameron Tichi
To Tech. Sgt.:
Justin Bashe
Glen Gilbert
To Master Sgt.:
Herman Cleveland
Alexander Turner
Christopher Wright
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Tyrez Turner
