Motorcycle ride from Fort Knox to sexual trauma recovery center to highlight sexual assault awareness, prevention

FORT KNOX, Kentucky – U.S. Army Human Resources Command will hold its 10th Annual SHARP “Raise the Bars” Motorcycle Ride April 24 in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The rain date is April 30.



The ride is one of five events being conducted by HRC this month to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault/harassment, prevention measures and providing support to survivors.



Riders will depart from post at 1:30 p.m., following opening remarks from HRC’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy, and ride to Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services in Elizabethtown. The agency is one of the local agencies, to which, HRC refers survivors, of sexual assault and abuse, for support and services that includes crisis intervention, medical examinations, counseling, and education.

The ride is open to Fort Knox soldiers, family members, civilian staff and the general public who can register to participate up until 12 p.m. April 24.



HRC has eight credentialed Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocates within the command who ensure survivors are aware of available support services.



The command’s observance ends April 30 with the annual “Darkness to Light-Candle Lighting Ceremony,” which serves as a reminder to remain vigilant against acts of sexual assault throughout the year even after the month-long observance of SAAPM comes to a close.



Media interested in covering this event should contact Fonda Bock, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, public affairs office, no later than 12 p.m., April 23, at 502-613-4213, fonda.r.bock.civ@mail.mil.

