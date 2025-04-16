Fort Stewart commander updates community, builds stronger ties

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Fort Stewart Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin briefs local leaders at the Liberty...... read more read more Photo By Kelsie Steber | Fort Stewart Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin briefs local leaders at the Liberty County Progress Through People luncheon April 10, 2025 in Hinesville, Georgia. The luncheon occurs once a month, and the garrison is invited once a year to update the public on what is new and upcoming on the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelsie Steber) see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin updated community leaders and stakeholders on the state of the installation April 10 during the Liberty County Progress Through People luncheon.



“The community needs to hear first-hand from Fort Stewart on the operations and impact it has on the community,” said Liberty County Chairman Donald Lovette. “This gives us a behind the scenes look at the importance of the mission and the part that we play as supporters in what they do.”



The luncheon occurs once a month, and the garrison is invited once a year to update the public on what is new and upcoming on the installation.



Austin informed the community that this year’s Salute to Summer concert headliners are Quavo and Chase Rice. He also invited the community to come bowling, roller skating, and attend a Marne Tattoo.



Austin also told attendees he will change command July 22, and he believes the touchpoints and foundation they have created will enable a smooth transition.



“We’ve turned engagements into relationships,” he said.



The Army is constantly changing, and it is the aim of the Fort Stewart leadership to make sure they are integral parts to the community, said City of Hinesville Mayor Karl Riles.



“We are blessed to have the leadership that we have,” Riles said. “They have made this relationship the last couple years easy.”