USAFEC Command Team Visits 521 AMOW units in Germany

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Crossman | Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, left, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins Master Sgt. Victoria Jensen, right, 721st Aerial Port Squadron fleet services superintendent, at the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing headquarters building on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 11, 2025. Snelson and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, USAFEC command chief, visited units of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing at Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to deepen their understanding of the critical role the Wing plays in enabling the U.S. Air Force's Rapid Global Mobility mission in the European, African, and Middle Eastern theaters. Snelson and Fuselier will continue their tour of the 521 AMOW units in Türkiye, Spain, and Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, USAFEC command chief, visited Airmen from the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, April 8-18, 2025.



During their visit, Snelson and Fuselier made their first stops at Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Bases, Germany, where they gained a greater understanding of the vital support that the 521 AMOW provides to the Air Force’s overall mission of Rapid Global Mobility.



“We have an opportunity to come out here to get eyes on our Airmen, to see the things they are doing out on the flightline, the training they are executing to be ready to do any of those missions, and lastly to walk away with a to do list on how we can understand what obstacles are in the way of our Airmen,” Snelson said.



The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing is a key unit within the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), which provides a logistical network of Total Force Mobility Airmen and the capabilities necessary to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain combat power anywhere around the globe.



The 521 AMOW specifically accomplishes U.S. Transportation Command missions within the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibilities by providing command and control, en route aircraft maintenance, air transportation services for theater and strategic air mobility missions, expeditionary aircrew support and inter-theater aeromedical evacuation.



“When we see some incredible Air Force and United States achievements overseas, Chief Fuselier and I know how much work goes on behind the scenes to make those things happen,” Snelson said. “Support to the middle east with its unique mission sets and various operating locations has an impact for our 521 AMOW Airmen.”



Fuselier echoed this impact by highlighting the unique capabilities of the air mobility teams that the 521 AMOW can supply.



“The AMT mission, with the ability for our folks to forward deploy and do the things that they do here in the en-route system to provide support anywhere in the world, is pretty impressive,” Fuselier said. “The en-route system is paramount to people and equipment being able to get in and out of the theater. But more importantly, the relationships that we have with our partners has strengthened our interoperability to ensure the mission happens.”



Snelson and Fuselier will continue their immersion visiting AMOW units in Türkiye, Spain, and Italy.