U.S., Philippines forces bring health services, school supplies to remote Palawan Community

Philippine and U.S. service members provide dental care to locals during Exercise Balikatan 25 at the Manggahan village center in Barangay Iraan, Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 14, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger- Junior Annoh)

RIZAL, Palawan, Philippines - Philippine and U.S. service members delivered medical care and school supplies to residents of Sitio Manggahan, Barangay Iraan, as part of Exercise Balikatan 25, expanding access to essential services in one of Palawan’s most remote communities.



Medical teams from both countries transformed a nearby village center into a temporary health clinic, where they provided essential dental and medical services to local residents. The joint team conducted 149 medical exams, issued and dispensed 387 prescriptions, and completed 61 dental evaluations. In total, they performed 46 dental surgeries for 37 patients and administered 31 fluoride treatments.



Beyond clinical care, the team also supported capacity-building efforts, delivering one hour of Operational Stress Control and Readiness training to 11 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and providing oral hygiene education to 35 local community members. “Our goal was to bring quality care directly to the people who need it most,” said Maj. Jean Albesa, Office of the Chief Dental Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines. “Working side by side with our U.S. counterparts, we were able to reach this remote community and provide services that are often hours away for families here.”



Engineers from the U.S. Army and Philippine Navy continued work on a new community health center nearby. Once complete, the facility will include an examination room for maternal and pediatric services and be staffed to support the area year-round. Until now, residents often traveled three to four hours to receive basic medical treatment.



Just above the village, at the top of a steep 200-meter hill, stands the community’s elementary school, a place where students show up daily despite limited resources. To support their learning environment, service members delivered a “Bundle of Joy” donation filled with backpacks, school supplies, reusable water bottles, and a laptop for classroom use. “We came together to celebrate and honor our vibrant community,” said Noimelyn Agapito, a local teacher. “We are truly grateful to everyone who made this possible.”



“This donation is a token of our gratitude and partnership,” said Religious Program Specialist Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class Tucker Saab. “It reflects what can be accomplished when we work alongside our Armed Forces of the Philippines counterparts to support local communities.”



These efforts are part of Balikatan’s Humanitarian Civic Assistance activities, which improve infrastructure, enhance medical readiness, and strengthen the Philippine-U.S. partnership, even in the most remote and linguistically unique communities.