Hawaii Celebrates Completion of New Water Tank at Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — In a ceremony rooted in tradition, partnership, and shared responsibility, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commemorated a new 2-million-gallon concrete water tank—a key milestone in the Army’s $1.2 billion, 10-year plan to modernize water infrastructure across its Oahu installations.



On behalf of the garrison, Deputy to the Garrison Commander David Roudybush welcomed guests and opened the event, which featured spiritual blessings from Capt. (CH) David Kim and Kahu Kordell Kekoa, and musical performances by the 25th Infantry Division Woodwind Quintet—each reinforcing the ceremony’s emphasis on unity, cultural respect, and community care.



“This tank is more than steel and concrete,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “It’s part of a promise we’ve made—to rebuild, modernize, and secure our water system not just for the Army, but in a way that complements and respects our neighboring communities and shared resources.”



Awarded in late Fiscal Year 2021 at a cost of $16 million, the project replaces an aging water tank with a new, resilient structure designed to meet the daily needs of Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. Importantly, the project supports the Army’s efforts to be a responsible steward of local water infrastructure—preserving access for residents within and beyond the installation footprint.



Sullivan noted that the tank’s added capacity is critical to emergency response and system resilience—not just for Army families, but for the surrounding region that relies on a common aquifer system.



“Our role is to ensure our infrastructure supports readiness without compromising the broader community’s access to water,” said Sullivan. “This project strengthens our system without taking away from our neighbors.”



She also reflected on a near-crisis in 2023, when three of five Clearwell pumps failed. Thanks to emergency conservation and assistance from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, the Army was able to maintain water service without interruption. When a fourth pump failed, an emergency replacement was quickly installed, and water was carefully distributed across 12 linear miles of pipeline—preventing outages for more than 5,000 homes and 40 barracks.



Department of Public Works employees Burt and Dan Ewen, plant operators Jareth and Josh, and key engineers from the Hawaii Infrastructure Task Force were among those recognized for their around-the-clock efforts during the emergency and beyond.



Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, reinforced the shared benefit and fiscal responsibility of the project.



“This tank holds the equivalent of three Olympic swimming pools, or 16 million bottles of water,” Biggerstaff said. “And we built it at a fraction of that bottled cost—without a single reportable injury and with long-term resilience in mind. It’s a win for the Army and for the people of Hawaii .”



The tank was delivered in partnership with CCI Facility Support Services, with oversight from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Schofield Barracks Area Office, ensuring every aspect met safety and engineering standards, from 757 cubic yards of concrete to intricate post-tensioned cable systems.



The ceremony concluded with a traditional Hawaiian blessing led by Kahu Kordell Kekoa, who invited key contributors to place handprints on the tank using sacred rainwater—symbolizing the living, communal value of water and the people it sustains.



“Water is life,” said Kekoa. “And it must always be shared and protected—with aloha—for all who live here now and for the generations yet to come.”



As the lei was untied and the Army song echoed across the installation, the new tank stood as a lasting symbol of partnership, preparation, and shared stewardship—a commitment not only to the Army’s mission, but to the island community it calls home.