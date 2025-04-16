Not on my watch: Marine awarded for aid in ending active police pursuit

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.– On the early morning of March 3, 2025, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcus Benson, a military police augment, single-handedly stopped a high-speed pursuit on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.







Benson deployed the front gate’s barrier system, and halted the vehicle, who were found to be driving a stolen vehicle, underage, and in possession of federally illegal substances.







In October of 2024, Benson transferred from 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, as an amphibious assault vehicle crewman to the Provost Marshal Office, Marine Corps Installations West, MCB Camp Pendleton as a military police augment. These augmentees are Marines from external units who are not contracted as military policemen, ranging from a variety of military occupation specialties. They are traditionally prioritized to help support the permanent military police force but receive a condensed variation of training in the requirements expected.







The Marines and augments with the Provost Marshal Office, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, are responsible for the security and law enforcement procedures across the base. Posted at the various gates across Camp Pendleton, they are responsible for filtering through the thousands of men, women and children who arrive and depart every day. As an augment, Benson began assisting primarily with gate security and vehicle roving procedures.







At the start of his gate guard shift on the night of March 2, Benson didn’t expect much to take place, given that it was a Monday evening. Bracing close to 12:00 am, however, Benson’s evening slowly began to pick up in tempo.







Hearing and seeing police sirens and lights across the highway, Benson initially disregarded them as someone being pulled over and nothing to be concerned about. However, he became more and more alert as the same lights and sirens came closer and closer.







“Initially I thought somebody was just getting pulled over and we didn’t really pay any mind until we saw the lights coming off of the highway and into the roundabout,” explained Benson. “Eventually you could see there were three cops on their tail, and they were coming up fast. They were flying over the speed bumps. They swerved all the way into the first lane, they were flying over the [speed] bumps.”







What was originally thought to be a simple incident revealed to be a high-speed active car pursuit and it was heading straight in his direction.







“I had my hand on the button [for the gate barrier system] because there was also another car further down that hadn’t gone over the barriers yet,” explained Benson. “As soon as that car passed, I pressed the button and then that's when my adrenaline shot through the roof, and I took off running. [...] When the car hit the barriers, they were going about 70 miles per hour when they smacked into [the barriers].”







The car was forcibly stopped and disabled once the gate barrier system was deployed. Benson’s actions prevented casualties, security breaches, and allowed the occupants to be immediately apprehended. He accredited his fast decision making to the thorough training he received from the PMO.







Benson was awarded on April 15, 2025, receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, for his valiant efforts, judgment, and devotion to duty, by Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)



- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 19:32 Story ID: 495613 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not on my watch: Marine awarded for aid in ending active police pursuit, by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.