USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command

by Tripoli Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO – Capt. Gary A. Harrington II was relieved by Capt. Eddie J. Park as commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, April 17.



Harrington, a native of La Vista, Nebraska, served as Tripoli’s fourth commanding officer from November 2023 to April 2025, after serving as Tripoli’s executive officer since March 2022.



“I’ve been honored to serve aboard Tripoli as both the executive officer and commanding officer — a time that I will remember and cherish forever,” said Harrington. “Looking back at everything we’ve done during my two tours here, we have a lot to be proud of.”



Expeditionary Strike Group 3 (ESG 3) commander, Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck presided over the ceremony and retired Rear Adm. James Kirk was the guest speaker.



In his remarks, Kirk praised the crew for their accomplishments under Harrington’s leadership during his tours aboard Tripoli.



“Team Tripoli, under [Harrington’s] leadership, embraced ownership and high standards,” said Kirk. “You all held yourselves accountable, forging ship and crew into the hallowed ground of command excellence.”



Harrington led the crew through Tripoli’s inaugural deployment to the 7th Fleet area of operations, and in support of exercises Valiant Shield, Iron Storm, Kamandag, Steel Knight, and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Patrol 22.2 in the Indo-Pacific region. Under Harrington’s command, Tripoli successfully completed numerous assessments and maintenance availabilities, certifying in every aspect of operations to meet the readiness demands for national security tasking. Tripoli also earned various fleet and type commander excellence awards, including the 2022 Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Unit Tactics Award; the fiscal year 2022 Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet Intelligence Award for large deck; the Command Excellence Awards for Maritime Warfare, Engineering & Survivability, and Logistics Management; the Chief of Naval Personnel Safety Award; and the Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023 Retention Excellence Awards.



“We wrote the early chapters of LHA 7’s legacy and firmly set Tripoli’s place in our Navy for years to come,” said Harrington. “All of this hard work is preparing USS Tripoli to do what we are meant to do — defend our nation. Tripoli will soon be ready to answer our nation’s call and sail where you need to sail to maintain maritime safety, security, and global stability — all thanks to the strength and determination of the crew.”



Harrington enlisted in the Navy in 1992 as a Gas Turbine Mechanic and attained the rank of Petty Officer First Class before being selected for commissioning through the Seaman to Admiral Program in 1997. He served aboard 11 other ships throughout his naval career, including his service as the executive officer and commanding officer of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). He previously served on the staffs of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and U.S. Sixth Fleet; the Office of the Secretary of Defense; and on the staff of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Financial Management and Comptroller.



Harrington’s next assignments will be as the commander of Afloat Training Group Pacific, based in San Diego.



Park assumed command following his role as Tripoli’s executive officer since November 2023.



“I am right where I need to be,” said Park. “I believe that [the Tripoli crew] are also right where [they] need to be. And I believe that we are here in the defense of the U.S. against all enemies. I believe that we can be - if called upon - the first to arms and maybe the last to leave to defend this mighty nation from any danger over the horizon.”



Park was born in Seoul, South Korea and grew up in New York. A 2000 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he was designated a naval aviator upon completion of flight training in June 2002. Park’s previous assignments include three helicopter squadrons, including command of the Bluehawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78. Park was also a flight instructor for the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, a distinguished graduate from the Korean Naval War College, and he served on the staffs of the Joint Staff; Commander, Naval Air Forces; and Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I.)



Capt. Patrick Sullivan, a native of Greenwich, Connecticut, assumed the duties as Tripoli’s executive officer, April 11. His previous assignment was Naval Surface Group Western Pacific where he served as the deputy commander.



Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.



