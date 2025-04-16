SECNAV Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Photo By James Cleveland | KITTERY, Maine (Apr 17, 2025) – Secretary of the Navy John Phelan discusses Shipyard...... read more read more Photo By James Cleveland | KITTERY, Maine (Apr 17, 2025) – Secretary of the Navy John Phelan discusses Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) with Officer in ChKITTERY, Maine (Apr 17, 2025) – Secretary of the Navy John Phelan discusses Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) with Officer in Charge of Construction – Portsmouth, Capt. Ben Wainwright, and Program Executive Officer, Industrial Infrastructure Mark Edelson, Senior Executive Service, while viewing the Multi-Mission Dry Dock 1 modernization project, during a routine visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, April 17, 2025. During his visit to the shipyard Phelan met with shipyard leadership, received a command overview, and a topside tour of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787). As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing lethality and readiness capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget and on time to enable warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jim Cleveland) see less | View Image Page

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, April 17.



Phelan met with Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf and Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager Steve Fahey, Senior Executive Service; Commodore, Submarine Squadron Two Capt. Jason Deichler and other shipyard leadership to discuss workforce optimization efforts to ensure maximum value is delivered to the warfighter. With the current mission urgency, Phelan emphasized how imperative it is to accelerate decision making and prioritize mission-first alignment.



Alongside Commanding Officer Cmdr. Keith Turnbull and Project Superintendent Gabe Griego, Phelan received a topside tour of USS Washington (SSN 787) and had real-time engagement with the shipyard workforce and ship’s crew.



“The work being done at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is incredibly important to the Navy,” said Phelan. “Getting in, seeing it firsthand, and having honest conversations with shipyard workers gives me an opportunity to really understand what’s working well and what can be improved.”



Phelan then toured the Multi-Mission Dry Dock construction site alongside Officer-in-Charge of Construction – Portsmouth Capt. Ben Wainwright provided updates on the $2 billion project that will help reduce the Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine maintenance backlog. Phelan also met with Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Director Russ Gagner to discuss future PNSY SIOP projects including Water and Power Resiliency; Berth 11 and 13 Extension; Waterfront Production Facility and Dry Dock 3 Modernization.



“It’s an honor to welcome Secretary Phelan to the shipyard to see firsthand, how Portsmouth is working to meet the Nation’s call to achieve fleet readiness in the event of a conflict with our adversaries,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “It is our priority as the Navy’s center of excellence for submarine maintenance, repair and modernization to deliver the maximum support to our warfighters on the frontlines.”



Concluding the visit, Phelan led a roundtable discussion with U.S Senators Susan Collins, Jeanne Shaheen, and Angus King.



“The Secretary of the Navy’s visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and USS Washington reinforced his clear message: the Nation expects our submarines to return to the fight on schedule, fully capable, and without delay,” said Deichler. “At Submarine Squadron Two, that mandate echoes in our daily work – ensuring each boat comes back tougher, more resilient, and ready to win.”



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY is enhancing lethality and readiness capabilities by safely delivering first-time quality service, on-budget and on time to enable warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon.