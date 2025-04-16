Command Operations Reports: Annual Record of Operational Naval History

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD - Within the buildings that make up Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), there are corridors of archives. The long aisles of documents, located on the Washington Navy Yard, are home to one of the Navy’s most comprehensive documentation of naval operations, the Command Operations Reports (COR).



CORs are a detailed recounting of a Navy’s command’s operations, training, and events. Unlike a deck log, which traditionally records tactical military operations, the COR gives a comprehensive narrative of the command and its events over the calendar year. Each command plays a role in the operations of the Navy, and COR’s ensure that each command is given a voice in history.



“CORs are the only permanent record to document the activities and actions of individual commands of the U.S. Navy,” said Donna Marchessault, the COR program coordinator at NHHC. “If a command doesn’t submit a COR, there is no permanent record of that command's activities for the year and this essentially leaves a gap, not only in the Navy’s historical record but also in the Navy’s current record that is used to make operational and tactical decisions.”



Over 2,500 commands are required to submit CORs annually to the Navy Archives at NHHC. These reports contribute to the Navy’s overall historical record and serve as an important resource to the public.



Some of the many entities that utilize CORs include Congress, the Joint Chief of Staff, Chief of Naval Operations, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and public researchers.



Beyond government and military operations, CORs can also be a valuable resource for veterans in assisting VA claims. In some cases, CORs from ships and aviation commands have been essential in adjudicating a claim.



“The most personal and meaningful use of CORs for Navy personnel is that they are used extensively by VA (Veterans Affairs) staff researching claims by Navy veterans,” said Marchessault. “This means that everyone has a stake in creating and submitting a detailed COR; if the information isn't included by a command, it will not be available to verify claims by our current Navy Personnel in 30 years when they might need it.”



CORs are broken down into six sections:



- Command Data



- Commander’s Assessment and Intent



- Chronology and Narrative



- Required Documents (reports that provide primary sources for milestones listed in the chronology and narrative, such as alpha rosters, organizational charts, personnel casualty reports, award nomination packets, pre and post deployment briefs, situation and mishap reports, operational orders, and lessons learned).



- Published Documents (publicly releasable documents that the command created over the year that also serve as a primary resource for the chronology and narrative, such as command triad biographies, change of command materials, welcome aboard materials, news articles, unit newsletters, plans of the week, press releases, and glossary of terms).



- Photographs (including both portraits of the command triad, as well as photographs of significant events). The governing instruction, OPNAVINST 5750.12 (series), outlines how to submit a COR. Additionally, NAVADMIN 079/25 outlines the most recent submission guidelines and best practices.



The official due date for the 2025 COR season is:



- Echelon four to six commands: May 15, 2025



- Echelon three commands: May 31, 2025



- Echelon two commands: June 15, 2025



Here are some helpful tips from COR Archivists at NHHC to help organize, build and streamline CORs:



- Identify a person or team of people responsible for creating the report who will stay at the command for a few years. The task can become more daunting when it is assigned to new staff members, unfamiliar with the process each year.



- Save materials created throughout the year that align with the six categories of the COR, so that everything is on-hand when it is time to submit.



- Have an understanding that the command chronology and narrative are two different tasks, but both are required. A complete command chronology should list “who,” “what,” and “when.” The narrative is designed to give details of what happened in the chronology with supporting documents. Without the narrative, a chronology can often lack necessary details.



- Don't use web links to submit your required or published documents, submit the actual file. Over time links can break, and while you might be able to access them now, the links may not be accessible in 10 to 20 years.



- Don’t forget to submit command triad photographs and biographies.



Remember: a late report is better than no report. If an extension is needed, commands can request one by email at NHHC-HAD-COR@us.navy.mil or alternatively, at NHHC_COR@navy.smil.mil. Command coordinators can also use these email addresses for guidance, frequently asked questions, and tips on how to submit a COR. Templates of CORs are available for use and reference on the website.



More information about CORs can be heard as NHHC Archivist Alexis Van Pool and Fleet Historian Anna Holloway discuss the Navy's use of deck logs and CORs on the NHHC podcast “Anchored in History – Stories of America’s Navy,” episode one, “Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry.” There are numerous links within the show reference notes that may help with understanding CORs and their importance.



NHHC retains these permanent records for 50 years, before they are transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Visit NHHC’s website: https://www.history.navy.mil/about-us/instructions-and-forms/submit-a-command-operations-report.html for guidance, frequently asked questions, and tips on how to submit a COR. Templates of CORs are available for use and reference on the website.



The Naval History and Heritage Command, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities, including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, 10 museums, the USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.



For more news from Naval History and Heritage Command, visit www.history.navy.mil.

