Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command Changes Command

Cmdr. Jacob Pike relieved Cmdr. Christopher Ferrante as commanding officer of Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command (NEIC) during a change of command ceremony at Dam Neck Annex, April 17, 2025.



The ceremony, hosted at the command headquarters, reflected the unit’s close-knit, small team structure, with the Ferrante taking the opportunity to highlight the staff, quipping fondly while highlighting their various achievements.



"For 18 years, the foundation for NEIC’s success has been our incredibly talented people - our Sailors and civilians deliver decision advantage for the fleet, every day,” Ferrante said. “Their expertise, innovation and relentless commitment to mission have turned information into action, ensuring our forces are informed, agile and ready. It’s been the highlight of my career to have served alongside such an exceptional team whose impact resonates far beyond our walls."



Pike is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina. He attended East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, graduating with Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Criminal Justice before commissioning as a Surface Warfare Officer in 2008 through the Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. He most recently served as Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence (N2) for Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10.



“To every member of NEIC, thank you for your warm, welcome, your engagement, and early investment in me,” Pike said during the ceremony. Throughout my career I have both knowingly and unknowingly benefited from the great accomplishments of this command.



“The NEIC team is capable of meeting any challenge,” he continued. “You are a low density, high-impact organization with significant contributions to advancing our understanding of adversaries and our national security. Your dedication is unquestionable and your professionalism and expertise I unmatched.”



Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command plays a vital role in supporting Navy and joint military operations across the globe. The command is responsible for deploying specialized Intelligence Exploitation Teams that respond quickly to evolving intelligence needs, providing commanders with critical insights to guide decision-making in diverse operational environments.



With a focus on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, NEIC teams are capable of operating across a variety of terrains—from open seas to coastal regions and inland areas. Their work ensures Navy leadership can effectively navigate complex operational challenges and enhance mission success across the full spectrum of naval and expeditionary operations.



Navy Expeditionary Combat Command mans, trains, equips, organizes and sustains warfighting readiness for 20,000 active duty and reserve forces in the Navy’s explosive ordnance disposal, construction, maritime expeditionary security, expeditionary logistics support and expeditionary intelligence communities. Our forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments for Navy and joint force commanders.

