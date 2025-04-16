U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Town of Hebron Celebrate Groundbreaking for Water Infrastructure Improvements

Yesterday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, joined Congressman Frank J. Mrvan (IN-01) and officials from the Town of Hebron to break ground on a vital water infrastructure improvement project that will replace nearly 9,000 feet of aging and deteriorating water mains. The project will improve water quality, increase fire protection capabilities, and ensure reliable water service for the town’s residents for years to come.



Funded through a combination of federal and local investments under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act, the project will replace outdated, inaccessible water mains that have caused frequent service disruptions. The improvements include the installation of approximately 4,200 feet of 8-inch diameter water main, 4,850 feet of 6-inch diameter water main, and associated appurtenances.

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan praised the project as a model of collaboration, stating,



“Congratulations to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the leaders of the Town of Hebron on this collaborative effort to improve our local infrastructure and the quality of life in our region. This unified initiative to replace outdated pipes will improve our water quality and invest in the health and safety of children and families throughout Northwest Indiana.”



Felicia Kirksey-Harris, USACE Chicago District’s Chief of Programs and Project Management, also emphasized the broader importance of the project during the ceremony:



“Today’s groundbreaking marks the start of something bigger than a construction project. It’s a testament to the power of partnership and the shared responsibility we all have to build stronger, more resilient communities.”



The $3.98 million construction contract was awarded to Grimmer Construction, Inc., of Highland, Indiana. Construction began in March 2025 and will continue through the year. The Town of Hebron provided a 25% cash match and additional funding to fully realize the project's scope.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, remains committed to working alongside local communities to deliver high-impact, sustainable infrastructure solutions that improve public health, safety, and quality of life across the region.

