Into the White: Navy Sailor to Run Salt Flats Ultra Marathon in 85-lb Bomb Suit

WENDOVER, Utah (Apr. 17, 2025) – Petty Officer Deven Berthelson, a U.S. Navy Seabee with more than a decade of ultra-marathon experience, is preparing to tackle one of the nation’s most grueling endurance events—the Salt Flats Ultra Marathon. Spanning up to 100 miles across the stark, unforgiving terrain of Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats, the race is a true test of physical and mental resilience. Berthelson is raising the stakes by running it in a full Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) bomb suit—an 85-pound ensemble built for blast protection, not desert distance.



But for Berthelson, the challenge is more than athletic. It’s a call to action.



As the program lead for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain’s Warrior Challenge Program, Berthelson plays a pivotal role in identifying and mentoring future Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC), Navy Divers, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, and Hospital Corpsmen bound for the Advanced Technical Field (ATF). These elite paths demand extraordinary resilience, grit, and heart—the very traits he’ll demonstrate step by grueling step on race day.



“This isn’t about finishing fast—it’s about showing what our candidates and our Navy are made of,” said Berthelson. “The Warrior Challenge pipeline isn’t easy. It’s supposed to break you down and build you back stronger. I want the next generation to see what’s possible when you refuse to quit.”



Berthelson’s journey across the Salt Flats is both a personal crucible and a public testament to the Navy’s pursuit of excellence. His run reflects the unforgiving training and mission focus that define Naval Special Warfare and its supporting communities.



The Salt Flats Endurance Run begins at 7:00 a.m. on May 2, 2025. Berthelson won’t be running for a medal—he’ll be running to inspire the next wave of America’s toughest warriors.



To learn more about the Navy’s Warrior Challenge Program or to start your own journey, visit Navy.com.

