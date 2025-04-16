Desert Resilience: Fort Irwin Celebrates Military Kids in April

FORT IRWIN, Calif.—Picture a child waving goodbye to a parent as their parent heads into “The Box” – a large-scale, realistic training area in the Mojave Desert on Fort Irwin, roughly the size of the Greater LA area of California where U.S. Army units simulate battle and conduct live-fire exercises prior to deploying – for about a month. Then the child unpacks a new life in the California desert, all before their 10th birthday. That’s the military kid experience, and at Fort Irwin, it’s a story of resilience and heart worth celebrating. April marks the Month of the Military Child (MOMC), a time when this Army post rallies around its youngest heroes, those who trade stability for service without ever wearing a uniform.



Although Fort Irwin places children and families first year-round, April is specifically dedicated to our little Soldiers, as we celebrate Month of the Military Child. From the Parent Advisory Council (PAC) on Apr. 2nd to the Dandelion Art Day on April 25th, the garrison’s gearing up for a packed April, proving support here isn’t a once-a-year deal - it’s a way of life.



The Month of the Military Child kicked off in 1986, sparked by then-Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger. He saw what military families knew: kids shoulder unique burdens with frequent moves, absent parents and new schools. Yet, the military faces them with rare courage. Weinberger’s push made April a national nod to those sacrifices, a tradition Fort Irwin embraces with desert-tough spirit.



Justine Valadez, Parent & Outreach Services Director, Child & Youth Services, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, a 13-year veteran of Fort Irwin’s Child and Youth Services (CYS), doesn’t pick just one way the post supports its kids. “It’s truly a special place,” she said. “This community welcomes everyone - newcomers and old-timers alike - with open arms.” Year-round, CYS offers sports, library fun and crafts. But it’s the tight-knit vibe that stands out. “What makes it shine is how we come together to meet our kids’ needs, all year long,” Valadez added.



April amps it up. The garrison’s calendar - ever evolving and always available on the My Army Post App (available for download on your mobile device) - bursts with MOMC events. Think Youth of the Month recognition on the ninth, Lemonade with Parents on the eleventh and MOMC Spring Fling on the twelfth at Jack Rabbit Park, where families join the fun. Two highlights: Young Child Week, a national celebration from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, brings hands-on learning through music, food, and art. Then there’s Operation Megaphone, a 24-hour lock-in where middle schoolers and teens Zoom with peers worldwide, swapping stories and tackling issues like bullying or moving woes. “They’re brave, resilient kids with the biggest hearts,” Valadez said, reflecting on her own military childhood.



Want in on the action? Volunteers are key, and Danielle Underwood, Fort Irwin’s special events coordinator, is the go-to. “She’s amazing,” Valadez said, noting Underwood leads MOMC planning while Justine focuses on CYS. Reach her at danielle.l.underwood2.naf@army.mil to pitch in - whether it’s crafting or cheering at a teen lock-in.



For Justine Valadez, the kids are the real MVPs. “Every child I’ve met has impacted me,” she said, recalling a decade at the Child Development Center. “I hope I’ve done the same for them.” As a military kid herself, she gets it—their resilience fuels her work, and April’s just a louder echo of that bond.



“Today we celebrate the incredible strength of our military children; pound for pound, Fort Irwin has the most resilient children in the Army” said Col. Lane A. Bomar, Fort Irwin Garrison Commander, while attending the Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Spring Fling at Jack Rabit Park on Sat., Apr. 12. “Their selfless service and personal courage remind us that they’re not just part of our Army family; they’re the very heart of it.”



Fort Irwin’s Month of the Military Child isn’t a one-off - it’s a megaphone for a year-round truth: military kids are the heartbeat of this desert outpost. From Weinberger’s 1986 vision to today’s Operation Megaphone, the mission’s clear - honor the small shoulders carrying big loads. So, whether it’s a craft table in April or a library game in July, Fort Irwin’s got their backs. Because here, supporting military kids isn’t just a month - it’s a promise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 16:49 Story ID: 495593 Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Desert Resilience: Fort Irwin Celebrates Military Kids in April, by Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.